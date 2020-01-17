The long weekend means restaurants are offering brunch on Martin Luther King Day (Monday, January 20). Here’s where to start the week with free-flowing mimosas, all-you-can-eat specials, and extended restaurant week promotions.

Ambar

523 8th St., SE; 2901 Wilson Blvd., Clarendon

Savory pies, creamy spreads, and mezze platters are all part of Balkan brunch. For those eager to sample widely, try unlimited plates and brunch drinks (must be ordered by the whole table, $39 at the DC location; $34 with 25 cent drinks in Clarendon).

Belga Cafe

514 8th St., SE

Barrack Row’s Belgian cafe is extending Winter Restaurant Week, another opportunity to try the $22, three-course menu. Entrees include a croissant and waffle hybrid dubbed the “croiffle” and short rib hash.

Brookland’s Finest

3126 12th St., NE

The restaurant is welcoming Denizens Brewing Company for a tap-takeover on Monday. Wash down blueberry ricotta waffles and fried green tomato Benedicts with the Maryland brewery’s beers.

B Too

1324 14th St., NW

If you missed restaurant week, Monday is another opportunity to dine on the $22 brunch deal. Start with a fennel and citrus salad, choose between two egg dishes for the main course, and end with pumpkin tiramisu.

Buena Vida

8407 Ramsey Ave., Silver Spring; 2900 Wilson Blvd., Clarendon

All-you-can-eat small plates are on the brunch menu at the sibling Mexican restaurants. Head to Silver Spring for tacos stuffed with steak and eggs or Clarendon for breakfast sliders. Both locations have guacamole and huevos rancheros (must be ordered by the whole table, $35 at the Silver Spring location; $34 with 25 cent drinks in Clarendon).

Commissary

1443 P. St., NW

Grab a brunch partner and order the breakfast for two ($55) featuring coffee, a pitcher of bloody Marys or mimosas, and an entree of your choice. Main course options include four combos of eggs and breakfast meats with home fries and toast.

Farmers Restaurant Group

Multiple locations in DC, MD, VA

A la carte and buffet brunches are available at all locations of this local American restaurant group. Pile plates with egg scrambles, breakfast jambalaya, and brûléed grapefruit.

Jaleo

480 7th St., NW

Sip the rotating mimosa flavor of the week while diving into the Spanish menu. Patrons can opt for a la carte dishes or order pick between two set menus of brunch tapas ($30 per person or $45 per person).

Le Diplomate

1601 14th St., NW

Pastry chef Fabrice Bendano whips up a comforting basket of breakfast pastries for a chilly January morning. The 14th Street brasserie serves seafood platters alongside French classics like the ultra-cheesy onion soup.

Logan Tavern

1423 P. St., NW

If your long weekend is less about sleeping in and more about activities, there’s unlimited La Colombe Coffee for $4 at this Logan Circle restaurant. Stay fueled with burgers and Benedicts from a menu that strikes a breakfast-lunch balance.

Mi Vida

98 District Sq., SW

The Wharf’s Mexican spot is serving select brunch dishes with their weekday lunch menu for the holiday. You can order breakfast plates like huevos rancheros and banana custard French toast alongside queso fundido and enchiladas mole.

Oyamel

401 7th St., NW

José Andrés’ butterfly-laden dining room features handmade tortillas with corn ground in-house. Try them in fried mahi mahi taco, or bravely sample the Oaxacan signature: crispy grasshopper.

Pearl Dive Oyster Palace

1612 14th St., NW

The 14th Street seafood haven serves hot plates like oysters Rockefeller, grilled oysters wrapped in bacon, and a spicy seafood Benedict. There are also plenty of baked goods like ricotta beignets and pecan sticky buns.

The Pig

1320 14th St., NW

Pig out on a build-your-own breakfast meat board with options like bacon, andouille, and bierwurst. Pork-wild patrons can also feast on biscuits with sausage gravy or a pork belly benedict.

Succotash

915 F St., NW; 186 Waterfront St., National Harbor

While the menu has plenty of a la carte Southern fare, tables can opt for a Taste of the South brunch ($25 for adults; $13 for children 12 and under). The family-style meal includes sticky buns, collard greens with kimchi, fried chicken, biscuits, and more.

Teddy & The Bully Bar

1200 19th St., NW

Unlimited brunch for $53 lets diners select bottomless plates from the a la carte menu (also available on Monday). The all-you-can-eat deal also extends to the waffle and omelette stations, mimosas, and bloody Mary bar.

Supra

1205 11th St., NW

Georgian fare like khachapuri, cheesy bread with eggs, is on the Shaw restaurant’s brunch menu. The Instagrammable dish can include hearty toppings like potato, pork, and beef.

St. Anselm

1250 5th St., NE

Some of the best buttermilk biscuits in the city can be found at the Union Market-adjacent restaurant. Pair with eggs and sweet pancakes or go full steakhouse and order the ax handle rib eye.

