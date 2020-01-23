If you’re searching for advice about what your dream day will be like, the answers may be in the stars. From fierce Fire signs to those grounded by the Earth element, find your Zodiac sign below to learn what type of wedding style is right for you.

➸Aries: Industrial-Chic Wedding

Those born between March 21st and April 20th belong to the Fire element, making them spontaneous and bold when it comes to their wedding aesthetic. Aries is the first sign of the Zodiac and so their desire to be “first” and excel actually makes them ideal wedding planners (luck you!). So, we think this fiery sign will fall in love with an industrial-chic wedding theme. Their detail-oriented, headstrong personality will make them crave a blank canvas venue, like Long View Gallery or AutoShop, that they can totally dress up with eye-catching details—think metallic centerpieces and other sequin accents—for a glitzy, totally unique wedding.

➸Taurus: Outdoor Garden Wedding

This Earth sign falls between April 21st to May 20th and is known for being a lover of nature and the outdoors. They’re practical and well-grounded and therefore would love exchanging “I dos” surrounded by blooming gardens. An outdoor garden venue, like maybe the beautiful Meridian House or Dumbarton House, needs little decorations to create the ultimate serene setting this sign oh-so adores. Tauruses are at their best when they’re surrounded by love and beauty, so an enchanting, garden ceremony filled with romantic roses and moss vines, followed by an evening of dancing underneath twinkling lights will be this sign’s dream bash.

➸Gemini: Bohemian-Glam Wedding

Geminis are born between May 21st and June 21st and are a lively and adaptable Air sign. Represented by the twins, Castor and Pollux, Geminis are known for their two personalities in one. This also gives them an indecisive nature, which means not just one wedding style will suit this sign. Instead, a mix of two styles, such as boho-glam, is the ideal aesthetic for this versatile sign. Pairing luxe details with light and airy elements will create a gorgeous wedding-day style of two looks in one putting Gemini’s changeable mind at ease.

➸Cancer: Intimate Winter Wedding

Born between June 22nd and July 22nd, Cancerians are known for their compassionate, sentimental, and intuitive traits. As a Water sign, they are guided by their emotions and heart. So, we envision this sign throwing a cozy and personal wintertime wedding, perhaps at a quaint restaurant in Old Town, surrounded by their nearest and dearest. A smaller guest count ensures that this family-oriented sign will be able to easily spend time with the ones they love on the special day.

➸Leo: Trendy, Fashion-Forward Wedding

Leos are born between July 23rd and August 22nd and due to their vivacious and creative nature, they are definitely going to be trendsetters when it comes to their wedding style. Like Aries and Sagittarius, Leo also is ruled by the element of Fire—making them natural born leaders. These individuals will love scoping out the hottest venue for their “I dos,” like somewhere on the Wharf or maybe the brightly-painted Culture House DC pictured above, to throw a flashy, one-of-a-kind event. From their wedding-day wardrobe to their decor and menu selections, everything about this Zodiac sign’s wedding is going to be fresh and filled with trendy surprises.

➸Virgo: Modern Hotel Wedding

Virgos, born between August 23rd and September 22nd and an Earth sign, have a strong work ethic and are always paying attention to the littlest details. They love a good checklist, and so when it comes to their big day, a venue that crosses off every box, such as a hotel or resort, is their ideal setting. Hotels provide couples with an all-in-one venue, such as on-site caterers, and dedicated wedding coordinators, which will keep things running smoothly for structured Virgos on the big day. Virgos are well-organized and a hotel wedding filled with contemporary and chic elements, such as champagne flutes doubling as escort cards or laser-cut acrylic table number will totally suit this astrological sign’s sophisticated and analytical taste.

➸Libra: Rustic Vineyard Wedding

Born between September 23rd and October 22nd, Libras are one of the most peaceful Astrological signs. Belonging to the Air element, Libras crave harmony and balance, so we think a rustic vineyard wedding set in the picture-perfect Virginia wine country would be this sign’s dream aesthetic. Libras will enjoy pairing rustic, nature-inspired elements, think a wooden altar decorated with lush greenery, with a wine-colored palette of reds, pinks, and whites to evoke the perfect blend of a countryside vineyard wedding.

➸Scorpio: Dramatic Museum Wedding

Scorpios are born between October 23rd and November 21st and known for being passionate individuals that love making a statement—no matter the circumstances. For their big day they will be drawn to sultry colors, like a jewel-toned palette, and attention grabbing details, such as sparkling crystal chandelier lighting, in order to totally wow their guests on the special day. A formal museum setting decorated with rich, dramatic elements will be the perfect aesthetic to match this Water sign’s intense nature.

➸Sagittarius: Destination-Themed Wedding

Born between November 22nd and December 21st, Sagittarians are fueled by their strong desire to travel. This fiery sign loves to explore and has one of the most enthusiastic personalities in the Zodiac. So, there’s no better way to highlight their wanderlust than by throwing a destination-themed wedding. Whether it’s an Italian Countryside affair inspired by Tuscany or an outdoor soiree with Caribbean flair, a Sagittarius will love planning a travel-inspired wedding.

➸Capricorn: Classic Wedding

Capricorns are born between December 22nd and January 20th and are known for being natural rule followers. As a fellow Earth sign, they are practical in their decision making and are family-oriented, which means a lot of their wedding will be based off of what their parents did before them. We can totally see this sign rocking their mother’s gown, or a suit of their father’s. Capricorns love tradition so a timeless wedding filled with classic details is right up their alley.

➸Aquarius: Relaxed Barn Wedding

Aquarius are born between January 21st and February 18th and, as an Air sign, they are known for being free-spirited and eccentric. They hate being limited or constrained, so we envision this sign craving a more laid-back setting for their vows. A relaxed barn wedding decorated with whimsical blooms and vintage details will be this sign’s perfect wedding-day style. They also must have a lounge area during their wedding, so everyone can have a space to chill and relax during the celebration. Aquariuses love being original, and so an open barn that can be totally dressed up to match their personality and style is their ideal aesthetic.

➸Pisces: Waterfront Wedding

This Water sign falls between February 19th and March 20th and is not only known for being deeply intuitive, but also one of the most romantic signs in the Zodiac. Pisces are dreamers while also having very empathetic souls, so they’ll love nothing more than their wedding to not only be ultra romantic, but scenic, as well. We envision these love birds taking advantage of one of Maryland’s coastal settings, such as on the Eastern Shore, by hosting a charming waterfront wedding that’s filled with personal touches. Nautical-inspired details paired with expansive beachfront views along with meaningful vows and a family-style reception will fit this compassionate and caring sign best.

