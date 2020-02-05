Details Tickets Help

Washingtonian Winter Wine Classic

03/19/2020
6:00 PM
National Union Building (918 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004)
ABOUT THE EVENT

Celebrate the end of winter by sipping some of your favorite winter wines! Our Winter Wine Classic will feature some of the best reds from local wineries and distilleries. In addition to the wines, you will enjoy passed hors d’oeuvres, fun music to dance to and activities such as a photo booth and more. You’ll also walk away with your own branded wine glass that can be used for tastings all night.

Make sure to purchase your VIP ticket for an extra hour to enjoy!

Interested in partnering with us? Contact us at [email protected]

Event Sponsors

Early Admission: Winter Wine Classic
$65.00
Enjoy three hours of your favorite red wines! This ticket allows for 6 pm entry into the event.
General Admission: Winter Wine Classic
$55.00
Enjoy two hours of your favorite red wines! This ticket allows for 7 pm entry into the event.
