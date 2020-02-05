Washingtonian Winter Wine Classic
03/19/2020
6:00 PM
National Union Building (918 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004)
ABOUT THE EVENT
Celebrate the end of winter by sipping some of your favorite winter wines! Our Winter Wine Classic will feature some of the best reds from local wineries and distilleries. In addition to the wines, you will enjoy passed hors d’oeuvres, fun music to dance to and activities such as a photo booth and more. You’ll also walk away with your own branded wine glass that can be used for tastings all night.
Make sure to purchase your VIP ticket for an extra hour to enjoy!
Need help? Vist our Help/Faq page.
Early Admission: Winter Wine Classic
$65.00
Enjoy three hours of your favorite red wines! This ticket allows for 6 pm entry into the event.
General Admission: Winter Wine Classic
$55.00
Enjoy two hours of your favorite red wines! This ticket allows for 7 pm entry into the event.
