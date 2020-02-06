7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

In honor of Virginia ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment, Denizens Brewing Co. is releasing their brand new Suffragette Stout as well as two barrel-aged bottled beers, including Call Waiting, which spent time in bourbon barrels. Try the latter on Friday during the Barrel-Aged Flight Night from 6 to 9 PM. The stout will be available throughout the month.

Fancy a Tequila Mockingbird? Reader and bartender extraordinaire Chantal Tseng will host her weekly Literary Cocktails series at The Gibson this Friday at 6 PM in the upstairs bar. How it works: Each week Tseng picks a book to read that will inspire her cocktail creation. For her Gibson debut, Tseng chose the sci-fi fantasy book How Long ’til Black Future Month? by N. K. Jemisin.

The Partisan is throwing a pancake pop-up on Saturday and Sunday at 11 AM at the Penn Quarter butcher bar. Decorate your gingerbread pancakes or johnny cakes with their robust selection of seven—seven!—maple syrups.

As an antidote to the frosty February weather, Glen’s Garden Market is hosting a Winter Warmer on Saturday from 1 to 3 PM. The indoor food festival will highlight a variety of local vendors with samples of chocolate, mac n cheese, and more. Local band Hannah Jaye and the Hideaways will serenade market-goers in the café, and as usual, $4 drafts are available all day.

In other pop-up news, a Tunisian pop-up is coming to Maydan on Sunday from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM. Inspired by the release of cookbook Discovering Tunisian Cuisine, the event features a market with a variety of artisans, and a complimentary glass of Tunisian wine. Tickets are $30.

Watch Hollywood’s biggest night at Commissary, which hosts an Oscars viewing party on Sunday starting at 4 PM. The glitz begins with a red carpet happy hour with cinematic specials like The Irishman, an Old Fashioned with Irish whiskey, and Marriage Story, olive oil-poached halibut served with vinaigrette, inspired by the sometimes volatile, sometimes harmonious nature of oil and water.

Allegory kicks off their Good Life Behind The Bar series to celebrate Black History Month on Sunday at 6 PM. The talks will be held throughout February and feature prominent black bartenders in the area, starting with Clyde Davis Jr. of Founding Spirits. Tickets are $50.

And heading into next week…

Tysons eatery and bar City Works is hosting a free educational series starting on Monday. “Brew U Beer School” will cover the intricacies behind home brewing. There will also be free food, tastings, and prizes. The sessions run on Mondays until March 2. Register here.

Doron Petersan hosts a vegan Valentine’s baking class at Fare Well on Tuesday at 6:30 PM. Learn how to create luxe vegan chocolate cherry Luxardo cookies while sampling the “build your own adventure” prosecco bar. Tickets are $48.

