Photos from Washingtonian Weddings Unveiled 2020

On Sunday, February 9, couples were joined by their friends and family to enjoy an afternoon at the Mandarin Oriental, Washington DC for Washingtonian Weddings 12th annual Unveiled event.

Attendees indulged in tastings by Johnnie Walker, Baileys infused desserts, Kettle One cocktails and a gift box experience provided by Marigold Grey. Throughout the event attendees had the chance to listen in on panels featuring the areas wedding experts, win giveaways and have the chance to meet Monte Durham from TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta. Guests engaged with over 35 of the area’s top wedding experts. The day concluded with our amazing runway show featuring both men’s and women’s styles.

This event would not have been possible without our partners and sponsors: Mandarin Oriental, Washington DC, Beacon & Berkeley, Bailey’s, Johnnie Walker, Ketel One Botanical, BD3 Design, Boon Models, Booth-O-Rama, Fabrication Events, Lisa Blume Photography, Marigold & Grey, Painted Palettes, Something Vintage, Sugarplum Tents, Syzygy, The Artist Agency, Tom Bowen Film, Tweed & Twigs and Washington Talent Agency.

The runway show featured gorgeous looks by Zoya’s Atelier and Enzo Custom, thanks to production partner TAA PR, makeup by Carl Ray, hair provided by Remona Soleimani, runway design by BD3 Design, music by Xen Live and musical performance by Washington Talent Agency.

Thank you to our vendors: 3SIXTEEVENTS LLC, Amoda Decor, Artisan Matchmaker, Beacon and Berkeley, Bee Two Sweet, Bialek’s Music, Birch Event & Design, Birds of a Feather Photography, Cakes by Happy Eatery, Carola Myers Makeup & Hair Artists, The Cheese Belle, Connor Studios, Enzo Custom, Fleetwood Farm Winery, Georgetown Catering, Georgetown Cosmetic Dentistry, Harnal Travel, Hunt Country Celebrations, JEWL Couture Events & Design, Kate & Lily Floral Design, Kyle Richards of Compass Real Estate, Liberty Baking Co., Lisa Blume Photography, Mandarin Oriental, Marigold & Grey, Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, Michael Bennett Kress Photography, Premiere Celebrations, Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, Sarah Bradshaw Photography, SG3 Events, The Middleburg Barn, The Oyster Farm at King’s Creek, The Stylist Abroad, TreBella Events, True Colors Beauty Co., Visit Loudoun, Washington Talent Agency, William Thomas Floral, Xen Live, Zoya’s Atelier.

Thank you to our panelist: A. Griffin Events, Akbar Sayed Photography, AVS Photo and Video, Beacon and Berkeley, Bellwether Events, Erin Kelleher Photography, Julie Napear Photography, Photography by Marirosa, SG3 Events, Weddings By Lee.