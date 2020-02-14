Photos from Washingtonian Weddings Unveiled 2020

On Sunday, February 9, couples were joined by their friends and family to enjoy an afternoon at the Mandarin Oriental, Washington DC for Washingtonian Weddings 12th annual Unveiled event.
Attendees indulged in tastings by Johnnie Walker, Baileys infused desserts, Kettle One cocktails and a gift box experience provided by Marigold Grey. Throughout the event attendees had the chance to listen in on panels featuring the areas wedding experts, win giveaways and have the chance to meet Monte Durham from TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta. Guests engaged with over 35 of the area’s top wedding experts. The day concluded with our amazing runway show featuring both men’s and women’s styles.
This event would not have been possible without our partners and sponsors: Mandarin Oriental, Washington DC , Beacon & Berkeley , Bailey’s , Johnnie Walker , Ketel One Botanical , BD3 Design , Boon Models , Booth-O-Rama , Fabrication Events , Lisa Blume Photography , Marigold & Grey , Painted Palettes , Something Vintage , Sugarplum Tents , Syzygy , The Artist Agency , Tom Bowen Film , Tweed & Twigs and Washington Talent Agency .
The runway show featured gorgeous looks by Zoya’s Atelier and Enzo Custom , thanks to production partner TAA PR , makeup by Carl Ray, hair provided by Remona Soleimani , runway design by BD3 Design , music by Xen Live and musical performance by Washington Talent Agency.
Thank you to our vendors: 3SIXTEEVENTS LLC , Amoda Decor , Artisan Matchmaker , Beacon and Berkeley, Bee Two Sweet , Bialek’s Music , Birch Event & Design , Birds of a Feather Photography , Cakes by Happy Eatery , Carola Myers Makeup & Hair Artists , The Cheese Belle , Connor Studios , Enzo Custom, Fleetwood Farm Winery , Georgetown Catering , Georgetown Cosmetic Dentistry , Harnal Travel , Hunt Country Celebrations , JEWL Couture Events & Design , Kate & Lily Floral Design , Kyle Richards of Compass Real Estate , Liberty Baking Co. , Lisa Blume Photography, Mandarin Oriental, Marigold & Grey, Marine Corps Heritage Foundation , Michael Bennett Kress Photography , Premiere Celebrations , Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, Sarah Bradshaw Photography , SG3 Events , The Middleburg Barn , The Oyster Farm at King’s Creek , The Stylist Abroad , TreBella Events , True Colors Beauty Co. , Visit Loudoun , Washington Talent Agency, William Thomas Floral , Xen Live , Zoya’s Atelier.
Thank you to our panelist: A. Griffin Events , Akbar Sayed Photography , AVS Photo and Video , Beacon and Berkeley, Bellwether Events , Erin Kelleher Photography , Julie Napear Photography , Photography by Marirosa , SG3 Events, Weddings By Lee .
Guests were greeted with a gorgeous entry wall created by BD3, which evoked the event’s theme
Upon checking into the event guests could take a glass of sparkling rosé from the champagne wall provided by Syzygy and snap a photo in front of it provided by Booth-O-Rama
Floral elements around the event entrance were provided by Tweed and Twigs
Couples were provided Washingtonian tote bags filled with goodies provided by a number of the showcase vendors
Beacon & Berkeley booth with florals provided by William Thomas Floral and flooring provided by Fabrications
Monte Durham, at the Liberty Baking booth, enjoying a cookie
‘Tips For Your Picture Perfect Wedding Day’ panelist Babar Romail, Erin Kelleher and Julie Napear with moderator Amy Moeller
Cake provided by Amoda Decor
Washington Talent had couples on their toes all day by playing top hits and announcing door prize winners
TreBella Events tablescape
Attendees had the chance to indulge on a number food options, like this delicious bibimbap station, provided by the Mandarin Oriental, Washington DC
Bialek’s Music team with Monte Durham
“How to Choose a Photographer” panelist Marirosa Anderson, Akbar Sayed and Lee Hickman
Maggie & Betty Mudd from Birds of a Feather Photography
Tablescape provided by 3SIXTEEVENTS
Guest could treat oneself with a number of Baily’s infused desserts, like this mont éclair
Engaged couples participating in a gift box experience provided by Marigold Grey
SG3 provided a mocktail experience created by Molecular Food & Cocktails
Monte Durham taking questions from the attendees of the VIP meet & greet experience
Attendees had the chance to flip through the latest issue of Washingtonian Weddings
Shaundel Berwick, from Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, greeted guests as they walked through the showcase room floor
The Cheese Belle talks about the importance of charcuterie
Meet & Greet attendees pose with Monte Durham for a group shot before heading to the runway
Samantha Testa from Painted Pallets painted custom coasters for the attendees of Unveiled
LaShawn Early, from JEWL Couture Events & Design, stope to take a selfie with Monte Durham holding one of her branded cookies
Julie Park from Birch Events & Design talking to engaged couples about their upcoming special day
“Wedding Planning 101” panelist Aimee Griffin, Janice Carnevale, Sarah Nickens and Amanda McCabe with Amy Moeller
Johnnie Walker provided Johnnie Walker Green, Gold Reserve and 18 Year for attendees to try before the runway performance
Washingtonian Weddings Editor, Amy Moeller, and Monte Durham open up the 2020 Unveiled Runway show with remarks recognizing our event’s sponsors and partners.
Washington Talent Agency provided the fashion show’s opening performance
Zoya’s Atelier started the show with a number of this seasons hottest looks
Guests enjoyed seeing both menswear and womenswear looks paired together with Enzo Customs providing suiting for the gentlemen
Models in looks from Zoya’s Atelier walked down the runway to music played by Washington Talent Agency
Attendees could kick back in the Kettle One lounge and sip on signature Kettle One Botanical cocktails during the runway performance
Models also showcased accessories, such as capes, from Zoya’s Atelier
Emilee Roberson jumps for joy when she finds out she’s the winner of a catered engagement dinner provided by Georgetown Catering
An elegant black wedding dress provided a unique departure from the more traditional bridal looks
Washington Talent’s show stopping performance had guest getting out of their seats to be apart of the action
Members of the media capture the dramatic kickoff to the Unveiled runway show
Zoya’s Atelier showcased a stunning wedding dress with intricate red overlay and vail
Enzo Customs provided men’s suiting for the runway show
Floral finale bridal gown from Zoya’s Atelier
