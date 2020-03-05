There’s no shortage of beautiful backdrops for your DC-area wedding, and these six new wedding venues, which we featured in our latest magazine that you can find here, are icing on the venue-selection cake. Plus updates from the Washingtonian wedding world and beyond.

1.) The Reach at the Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center’s architecturally striking new campus expansion opened in September. Featuring a variety of indoor and outdoor spaces and views of the Potomac River, the Reach can accommodate a range of celebrations. For more information about this new wedding venue, check out their website here.

2.) LeFay Cottage at Little Washington

On five acres of picturesque grounds overlooking the Blue Ridge mountains, LeFay Cottage at Little Washington is an intimate setting for “I dos.” The boutique venue opened this year offering wedding, elopement, and vow-renewal packages, and includes a three-bedroom cottage with multiple outdoor spots for ceremonies and tented receptions. Learn more about this new wedding venue here.

3.) Live! Casino & Hotel

Opening in 2020 at Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover, Maryland, in the Hall at Live!, a newly expanded, three-story entertainment and event space. The modern venue, which will feature state-of-the-art audio and visual amenities, will include four breakout rooms within the grand ballroom, a spectacular staircase, and one majestic chandelier. Learn more about Live! Casino & Hotel by checking out there website here.

4.) Great Marsh Estate

From its charming stable to its picturesque North Courtyard ceremony site, this secluded, fairytale-esque estate includes a recently restored Georgian mansion and 121 acres of pasture and woodlands—making it an ideal choice for indoor and outdoor weddings—an hour from DC in Bealeton, Virginia. Find more information about Great Marsh Estate here.

5.) 2622

This unique Georgetown venue recently opened its doors by offering an elopement special designed for intimate celebrations. Starting at $385 per person, the package includes venue rental, full catering, flowers from a floral partner, and a cake. Ideal for bridal showers, engagement parties, or small receptions, the private setting can accommodate 24 guests for a sit-down dinner or up to 65 for a cocktail reception. Learn more about this new Georgetown venue here.

6.) Oakhurst Inn’s New Extension and Lobby Bar

Last spring, Oakhurst Inn, a contemporary boutique hotel in Charlottesville, unveiled its highly anticipated extension, Oakhurst Hall. The venue features nine additional guest rooms, an event space, and the new Château Lobby Bar—a quaint space for cocktails, music, and small plates. Visit their website for more details.

Here’s what’s new when it comes to vendors, wedding fashion, and more!

A Mobile Bar From Toastworthy

Bring on the bubbly! Serving Champagne out of a vintage 1965 Airstream, Toastworthy is a new pop-up bar on wheels that will make a cocktail hour or reception sparkle.

The Groomsman Suit Is Changing How Guys Suit Up

This new menswear company specializes in high-quality suits and tuxes for purchase at less than the average rental cost. Offering a “find your fit” tool—where clients plug in their measurements—as well as color swatches and a free home-try-on policy, the Groomsman Suit is simplifying shopping without sacrificing style.

Affordable Online Wedding Dresses From By Watters

Shopping for a gown on a strict budget or timeline? Starting at only $350 and featuring a variety of clean-lined looks, this online collection lets brides find the gown of their dreams with a few clicks of a mouse.

Ally Shoes Debuts Its First-Ever Bridal Collection

With three fashionable looks to choose from and a patent-pending design, these pumps marry style with comfort. Check out their website to start shopping!

Bridesmaids Gifts From Floravere

Floravere’s new line of luxe pajamas is the perfect wear-again bridesmaid gift idea. The lightweight, satin set makes a chic getting-ready outfit and comes in a variety of colors.

