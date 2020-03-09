Weddings

Peak Bloom: Two Florists Show Us What’s in Season for Wedding Bouquets

Get inspired by these two gorgeous (and seasonal!) bouquets.

Written by
| Published on
whats-in-season-for-wedding-bouquets
All photos by Jeff Elkins

Wondering which flowers are in season right now? With the announcement DC’s Cherry Blossoms peak bloom dates, psstyou can read all about it here, we decided it’s the perfect time to share our most recent floral feature, which highlights two seasonal and oh-so gorgeous wedding bouquets. From wintery white blossoms to pretty pastel florals for springtime, check out the two bouquets, designed by two local florists, to find out which flowers will be in peak bloom during your big day.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest 

Oh So Spring!

Bouquet by B Floral Event Design

  • Standard Rose
  • Sweet Pea
  • Scabiosa
  • Lysimachia
  • Clematis
  • Ranunculus
  • Garden rose

Winter Wonders

Bouquet by Darling & Daughters

  • White Pine
  • Winter Tulip
  • ‘Green Spiral’ Silver Drop Eucalyptus
  • Hellebore
  • Delphinium
  • Phalaenopsis Orchid
  • Foraged Chesapeake Grass
  • Quicksand Rose
  • Majolika Spray Rose
  • Cedar

Are You Engaged? (Congratulations!) Get Our Wedding Inspo Newsletter

Advice, inspiration, and ideas for your Washington wedding.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
jacqueline-tynes
Jacqueline Tynes
Assistant Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Jacqueline comes to Washingtonian with close to five years of digital content experience and SEO best practices. She previously was a senior editorial associate at WeddingWire, specializing in wedding fashion, and before that, an assistant at Vow Bride. Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, she now lives in Columbia Heights.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day