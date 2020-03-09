Wondering which flowers are in season right now? With the announcement DC’s Cherry Blossoms peak bloom dates, psst—you can read all about it here, we decided it’s the perfect time to share our most recent floral feature, which highlights two seasonal and oh-so gorgeous wedding bouquets. From wintery white blossoms to pretty pastel florals for springtime, check out the two bouquets, designed by two local florists, to find out which flowers will be in peak bloom during your big day.

Oh So Spring!

Bouquet by B Floral Event Design

Standard Rose

Sweet Pea

Scabiosa

Lysimachia

Clematis

Ranunculus

Garden rose

Winter Wonders

Bouquet by Darling & Daughters

White Pine

Winter Tulip

‘Green Spiral’ Silver Drop Eucalyptus

Hellebore

Delphinium

Phalaenopsis Orchid

Foraged Chesapeake Grass

Quicksand Rose

Majolika Spray Rose

Cedar

