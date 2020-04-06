Washingtonian Virtual Happy Hour
ABOUT THE EVENT
Washingtonian events are back! Join us for our inaugural virtual happy hour where we check in with our local community and bring you some fun content to enjoy from home!
Our very own Jessica Sidman will be chatting with Ari Wilder from Chaplin’s and Alice Farquhar from Belvedere Vodka to talk about how restaurants are surviving, how major brands are pivoting, and so much more! Best of all, learn how to make The Cure – a Belvedere cocktail from the Chaplin’s menu.
Want to order The Cure cocktail so you can sip along? Place your pick up order now from Chaplin’s and indulge in their wine and champagne that’s currently 50% off. Order here!
Don't Miss Another Event: Follow Us
Interested in partnering with us? Contact us at [email protected]
Need help? Vist our Help/Faq page.
Need help? Vist our Help/Faq page.
Event Sponsors
Get Tickets
Sorry, an error occurred. Please refresh the page to get tickets for this event.