Washingtonian’s Lessons From Disaster Responses

05/29/2020
12:00 PM
Join us for a discussion with Linda Mathes of the American Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region and Maggie Carter, Principal of Disaster Response Program at Amazon Web Services to hear about the lessons these two leaders have learned from preparing for disasters. With hurricane season around the corner, this timely discussion will address how they have prepared for natural disasters, the current pandemic, and more.

To support the American Red Cross, please click here.

To learn more about AWS’s Initiatives and Response to COVID-19, click here.

