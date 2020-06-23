Two DMV-Area Cake Decorators Are Auctioning Off a Custom Cake This Wednesday to Help Combat Racism

Cake artists, Amilye Saunders from Buttercream Bakeshop and Elan Parker from Fluffy Thoughts Cakes are participating in a nationwide initiative, started here in the DMV, called Baker’s Against Racism, by putting on a live auction this Wednesday. Chef and owner of Buttercream Bakeshop, Tiffany MacIsaac tells us that the two cake decorators came up with the idea to put their talents to good use and “donate the money from the sale of a fabulous cake” in order to help raise awareness and funds for the campaign. Buttercream Bakeshop will be hosting the event and 100 percent of the purchase price will be donated to the non-profit, One DC, whose mission includes “creating and preserving racial and economic equity in Shaw and DC.” We chatted with the bakers involved to get more details of the event⁠—here’s what the auction entails.

How does the auction/fundraising event work?

Starting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday June, 24 participants will be able to bid on a custom cake, for an engagement, anniversary, birthday or corporate party. The highest bidder on the cake will be able to select their two flavors from the Buttercream Bakeshop tasting menu (they have up to 15 flavors to choose from!) and then Amilye and Elan will design, create, and deliver the cake to the winner. It will be a fully customized cake valued at $2,500 and will serve 100 guests, but more slices are available for purchase for $3.50 per slice, says Tiffany. Delivery on any agreed upon date in the next 18 months is included within 5 miles of DC proper, she adds. Further venues can be accommodated for an additional cost.

How can you attend the auction?

The auction will take place virtually on Buttercream Bakeshop’s Instagram live page, so attendees can participate safely from the comfort of their own homes. Everyone involved in filming and decorating will be working in masks, as well, in order to keep with Covid-19 regulations. “We encourage those considering [to participate] to DM questions to @bttrcrmbakeshop so they feel confident and ready to bid on Wednesday,” explains Tiffany.

Why did they chose One DC to donate the winnings? Elan and Amilye tells us that when looking for the perfect place to donate the proceeds, they decided they wanted to find something local that would greater uplift the community they’re a part of. One DC started in the Shaw neighborhood, which is also where Buttercream Bakery resides, “and expands throughout the whole district to empower and educate lower income tenants to fight for the rights to equal equity no matter race, gender, or finances,” says Amilye, adding that “with the world climate so greatly affected by Covid-19, the idea of protecting ones’ home and safe space truly resonated with us and we’re so happy to be putting this together to further their mission.”

For more information, check out Buttercream Bakeshop’s Instagram page where they will be having FAQs about the auction. “We are also thrilled to announce that the first $500 will be matched by Daniel Heider of Heider Realty,” adds Tiffany.

Join the conversation!