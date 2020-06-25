You Have to See How This Couple Transformed Their Reception Into a Flower-Filled Oasis

Stephanie Bowles and Reid Brownsmith threw an out-of-this-world celebration at the Newton White Mansion where they dressed up their elegant setting with decor in various shades of purple, ivory, and gold for a dreamy wedding aesthetic. “The mansion’s atrium was completely transformed,” explains the couple, adding that the entire room was draped in white, and they incorporated rose decals on the floor and their monogram at the sweetheart area for a wow-worthy effect. Check out their flower-filled wedding below to see all of the details.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

How The Couple Met

Stephanie and Reid met at the public defenders office in Hyattsville, MD. “I was a student attorney in my third year of law school [and] Reid was a law clerk in his second year of law school,” Stephanie says. The two shared an office and after a year or so of being friends, Reid finally asked Stephenie out on a date. They went bowling and have been together ever since.

The Ceremony

Both Stephanie and Reid report that their favorite wedding moment was during the ceremony. Stephanie says that right before walking down the aisle with her mother she became overwhelmed with emotion. “I [was] in complete disbelief that this [wonderful] moment had finally arrived,” she remembers.

As for Reid, he said that he too became overwhelmed with emotion as he was reciting his vows to Stephanie. “I became so enamored by how beautiful Stephanie was in her wedding dress and for a moment I had a complete loss for words and was unable to speak,” says Reid. Luckily those watching lightened the mood with a little laughter, which helped Reid to continue his vows.

The Flower-Filled Reception

For their reception, the couple decided to completely transform their venue with the help of lush florals, wrapped flooring, and white drapery. The wrapped floor added a glossy and luxe touch and included rose decals placed to complement their floral centerpieces. Gold flatware, candles, and seating also helped evoke a glamorous feel. It was truly “The Best Day Ever,” says the couple.

The Details:

Photographer: Amy Anaiz | Venue: Newton White Mansion | Planning & Design: MasterPlan Events | Florist: Dacceni Occasions | Lighting, Draping & Flooring: the LightSource Company |Chair & Linen Rentals: Eden Event Rentals | Catering: N&M Divine Cuisine & Events | Cake: Fluffy Thoughts | Hair Stylist: Uniqueberry | Makeup Artist: Shandy | Bride’s Attire: Essense of Australia from Sweet Elegance Bridal | Groom’s Attire: Men’s Wearhouse | Bridesmaids’ Attire: White By Vera Wang | Groomsmen’s Attire: The Black Tux | Music/Entertainment: DJ B Eazy | Transportation: RMA Limo | Videographer: Chris Hall

Join the conversation!