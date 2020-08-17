Campus Conversations with President Sylvia Burwell of American University
ABOUT THE EVENT
Join us for a very special series called Campus Conversations that look at the state of higher education in the DMV featuring the heads of some of the most prestigious and influential institutions in our area and the country.
Our next event will feature a one-on-one conversation with Sylvia Burwell, President of American University and Michael Schaffer, Editor-in-Chief of Washingtonian. They’ll discuss topics such as President Burwell’s experience as a former Secretary of Health and Human Services, what is top of mind for a college president as faculty, staff and students prepare to go back to school in a digital only format, and so much more. Click below to register for this exclusive event, and submit a question for President Burwell.
Don't Miss Another Event: Follow Us
Interested in partnering with us? Contact us at [email protected]
Need help? Vist our Help/Faq page.
Need help? Vist our Help/Faq page.
Get Tickets
Sorry, an error occurred. Please refresh the page to get tickets for this event.