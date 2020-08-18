August 2020: Open-Air Season

This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below. Buy a Single Issue

If you’re ready to get out, here are our 77 favorite ways to dine alfresco (and stay six feet apart!) right this very moment. By Ann Limpert, Anna Spiegel, and Jessica Sidman.

FEATURES

“I’ll See You On the Other Side”

Francis Wilson, healthy and not yet 30, went right up to the brink of death from Covid-19—and survived. Now if only he could forget what happened in his head while his body went to war with the virus. By Luke Mullins.

The Trumpies Among Us

A look at the top ranks of the Trump 2020 machine—a $500-million campaign—and how its parts connect. By Rachel M. Cohen.

We invited architects and designers to reimagine iconic locales for a post-pandemic world. Their ideas—for places as varied as K Street, RFK Stadium, and Dulles Airport—were captivating.

The High-Stakes Life of the Dang Bros

Di and Hac Dang used to be online-poker celebs. Then they jumped into the decidedly less glamorous world of restaurants. Turns out the high-roller life was pretty good training for operating during a pandemic. By Jessica Sidman.

100 people you want on your side—plus the agents who sold the most residential real estate last year. By Marisa M. Kashino.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Renaming History: Some names and statues need to go. But what should replace them? By Michael Schafer.

The Internet is History: And this Library of Congress team is figuring out how best to preserve it. By Jane Recker.

Make an Anti-Trump Ad!: How the Lincoln Project creates clips. By Jane Recker.

Night of the Generals: A brutal year for the federal government’s watchdogs. By Jane Recker.

Big Picture: The rebirth of the drive-in movie theater. By Lauren Bulbin.

IQ

Interview: Jenn White, the new host of NPR’s talk show 1A, wants to have the hard discussions. Interview by Andrew Beaujon.

BEAUTY, STYLE & TRAVEL

Hair in the Time of Covid: Nine surprising ways your next cut will be different, pandemic-influenced trends, stylists who come to you, and more.

Ask an Expert: A beauty blogger’s selfie secret.

Travel: What to expect during a hotel stay in the midst of a pandemic.

Status Symbol: The $465 face mask.

The “Zoom Neck Lift”: The year of virtual meetings prompts new plastic surgeries.

HOME

Turn Up the Happy: If your apartment walls feel like they’re closing in, take some notes from this playful Georgetown one-bedroom.

Pandemic Prints: Local photographers are selling prints to make up for work lost to coronavirus. Here are a few of our favorites.

Off the Market: The month’s luxury home sales.

FIRST PERSON

Saying goodbye to the office you grew up in. By Catherine Merrill.