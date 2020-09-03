2020 Fall Fashions That Allow You to Quarantine Both Comfortably and in Style

Once Labor Day is over, Washingtonians typically swap out their summer wardrobe with fall staples. Think knit sweaters and denim jackets replacing patterned sundresses and bright and bold tank tops. These days, with nowhere to go, quarantine has put a bit of a damper on the idea of dressing up. Still, fall clothes are here—and although we’re practicing social distancing, it doesn’t mean you can’t buy in.

Whether you’re hoping to impress a colleague with a new top on Zoom or dining at an outdoor patio (we’ve heard these places are a must-try), here are a few of our favorite fall fashions that are both functional and comfortable. Bonus: Some of these products are from local shops.

Painted Zig Zag Silk Dress, $595 at Billy Reid

Shop locally at Billy Reid’s Georgetown location: 3211 M St. NW.

Stitch Front Seam Legging, $295 from Vince

Shop locally at Vince’s CityCenter location: 983 Palmer Alley, NW.

Carlotta Shawl Cardigan, $148 from Anthropologie

Shop locally at Anthropologie’s multiple DMV-area stores.

Basic Overalls Gingham, $178 from Indigo Octopus

Shop locally at Indigo Octopus’ new Bethesda location: 10241 Old Georgetown Rd

BDG High Rise Dillon Jean, $69 from Brightside

Shop locally at Brightside’s new Shaw location: 1924 8th St., NW.

Face Masks, $18 (each) from Lettie Gooch

Shop locally at Lettie Gooch’s Shaw location: 1921 8th St., NW.

Nika Cropped Shirt Jacket, $128 from Anthropologie

Alpaca star bright Hutton Sweater, $299 from Tuckernuck

Shop locally at Tuckernuck’s Georgetown location: 1053 Wisconsin Ave., NW.

Faux Leather Camo Leggings, $98 from Spanx

Shop locally at Spanx’s multiple DMV-area stores.

Cammy Tie Front Pullover, $250 from Alice + Olivia

Shop locally from Alice + Olivia’s Georgetown location: 3303 M St., NW.

Mother’s The 3/4 Sleeve Koozie, $148 from Indigo Octopus

Tie Dye Scrunchie, $9 from Brightside

Shearling Kalina Side Sandal, $125 from Vince

Tie Dye Crop T-Shirt, $ 32 at Topshop

Camel Wool Fumetto Coat, $755 from Tuckernuck

Knotted Headband, $19 (each) from Modcloth

Dia cropped sweater, $285 from Alice + Olivia

Join the conversation!