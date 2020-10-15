Food

José Andrés’s Barmini Is Reopening With a Throwback Menu from Minibar’s Early Days

$125 tickets for the two week pop-up go online Friday.

Written by
| Published on
Barmini's Floral Cloud cocktail, one of the classics going on the "reminiscence" menu. Photograph by Rey Lopez

José Andrés’s Michelin-starred Minibar and accompanying modernist cocktail room, Barmini, have been closed since March due to Covid. In preparation for reopening the avant-garde Penn Quarter venues, Think Food Group will launch a “reminiscence menu” in Barmini on October 28. The pop-up will feature classic Barmini concoctions and throwback dishes from Minibar’s nascent days inside Andrés’s long gone Café Atlántico.

Tickets ($125 per person) for the tasting will go on sale Friday at 10 AM via Tock. Bookings will be available from October 28 to November 11, and pending interest, may be available for another two week block. For drinks, guests can expect six creative Barmini classics like the “Floral Cloud,” a billowing riff on an Aviation with gin, citrus, crème de violette, and dry ice “clouds.” The multi-course food menu, snacks and bites through dessert, will include the kind of modernist inventions that put Minibar on the map nearly 20 years ago, such as a bite-size “Philly cheesesteak” where an airy, cheddar cream-filled mini pita is dabbed with onion jam and wrapped with shaved wagyu. (Fun fact: the dish was originally conceived at Atlántico as a way to use pita from neighboring Zaytinya.)

A number of Andrés’s DC restaurants have reopened in the pandemic, including Oyamel, Jaleo, and Zaytinya. Meanwhile China Chilcano remains temporarily closed, while America Eats Tavern in Georgetown permanently shuttered. In Bethesda, Andrés plans to transform the longtime Jaleo location into Spanish Diner, a branch of his all-day Spanish comfort food concept that opened inside New York’s Little Spain food hall. Check back for more reopening information about Minibar soon.

Don’t Miss Another New Restaurant—Get Our Food Newsletter

The latest in Washington’s food and drink scene.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
SIGN UP
We engage readers directly in their mailboxes with topics like Health, Things to Do, Best Brunches, Design & Shopping, and Real Estate. Get the latest from our editors today.
Get The Best Of Washingtonian In Your Inbox!
SUBSCRIBE