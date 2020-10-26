Virtual Washingtonian Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival
Thursday, November 12 at 6PM & 7PM
Friday, November 13 at 6PM & 7PM
Wednesday, November 18 at 6PM & 7PM
Thursday, November 19 at 6PM & 7PM
Friday, November 20 at 6PM & 7PM
Register today to virtually experience your favorite whiskeys & fine spirits at home while master distillers and specialists virtually guide you and your friends!
VIEW THE FULL WHISKEY & FINE SPIRITS DIGITAL PROGRAM HERE
HOW IT WORKS:
- View the event schedule to learn more about each session.
- Purchase an all-access pass to the Festival.
- Receive a confirmation email that includes your ticket, a digital event program with session descriptions, and access to purchase product bundles.
There’s no need to register for each session. We’ll send you a reminder email the night before with a link to join. Make sure to click the link at the start time to tune in for your experience with the master distiller or product specialist!
If you want to sip along with your favorite brand, you can purchase a special bottle package by clicking here!
EVENT SCHEDULE:
Thursday, November 12
6:00 PM- Patron Tequila
7:00 PM- Dida’s Distillery
Friday, November 13
6:00 PM- Filibuster Distillery
7:00 PM- FEW Spirits
Wednesday, November 13
6:00 PM- Johnnie Walker
7:00 PM- Bulleit Bourbon
Thursday, November 19
6:00 PM- Capitol Cider House
7:00 PM- Barr Hill
Friday, November 20
6:00 PM- Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey
7:00 PM- announcing soon…
Get Tickets
- Access to all the exclusive Whiskey & Fine Spirits content with master distillers or product specialists.
- A branded Whiskey & Fine Spirits Glass
- Bottle Packages for selected sessions *offered for sale, NOT included in general ticket admission. Packages will be available for delivery through our supplier Modern Liquors.
Tickets are nonrefundable, except where required by law.
You will receive your tickets by email. If you haven't received them in an hour, or if you are having trouble purchasing tickets, please contact [email protected]. Thank you!
Need help? Vist our Help/Faq page.