Washingtonian’s Comprehensive 2020 Election-Night Self-Care Guide

It’s finally here. If election day has you feeling more stressed than excited, welcome to the club! We’ve compiled a list of past stories to help you combat nerves and feel your best—whether that means meditating or putting in a takeout order for queso.

If you need help managing your anxiety while watching the news tonight…

We spoke with a psychiatrist to get some tips.

If you need to move…

Find a new workout spot for an outdoor class, bundle up and go for a run (make sure you stay safe), do an at-home pilates workout, use these household items as weights, do an outdoor stair workout, or support one of these Black-owned fitness studios. You can also squeeze in an arm workout or a quick lunch-time sweat.

If you’re looking for mental health support…

We rounded up some spots that offer virtual support groups and resources.

If you can feel the tension creeping into your shoulders and back…

You may want to try these exercises and rethink how you’re sitting at your WFH desk.

If you want to try your hand at meditation…

We have tips from two DC-area yoga instructors.

If you want to actually get a good night’s sleep…

Check out these nine pieces of advice from experts, or stock up on some helpful gadgets.

If you want to plan your escape from DC…

We have five ways to escape the crazy news cycle, and some perfect spots for an out-of-the-city hike.

If you want to eat something good for you…

Check out what a dietitian buys at Trader Joe’s, or get some salad inspo from these Instagram-worthy greens.

Or if you just want to eat something good…

We have a guide to the best comfort food to order in on election night.

