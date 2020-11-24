This Inn at Little Washington Elopement Features Two Dapper Grooms and One Super Cute French Bulldog

Anthony, a licensed professional counselor and psychotherapist of Culpepper, Virginia, and Drew, a registered nurse and doctoral student from Fredericksburg, matched first on Tinder and then on Grindr. Their first date was at a Panda Express in fall 2016 (it was a study break for Drew, who was studying for his nursing boards), followed up, they say, by many nights out at bars with friends. At the time, Drew was planning a move to Durham, North Carolina to work at Duke University, and wasn’t really looking for a relationship. Anthony, however, pursued something a little more serious, and ultimately, they ended up doing long distance, spending nearly every weekend together. After three-and-a-half years together, in late 2019, Drew surprised Anthony with a trip to Hotel Fauchère, Relais & Châteaux in Milford, Pennsylvania, where he proposed on a hike near a waterfall.

Right away, the pair knew they wanted to get married at the Inn at Little Washington, with an intimate ceremony and a menu they’d truly enjoy. As their August 17, 2020 wedding day got closer though, the plans became even more intimate, and the couple chose to elope, marrying only in front of their photographer and their French bulldog, who donned a floral collar that complemented the grooms’ boutonnieres. Anthony says the venue made their special day absolutely magical; Drew says his favorite part was the candles placed all around the newlywed’s cottage on their wedding night. Following dinner, they enjoyed a vanilla cake with chocolate ganache and salted caramel buttercream made by the Inn’s pastry chefs, and as a mini honeymoon, the couple stayed and dined an extra night.

Check out the photos from their big day below.

The Details

Photographer: Kir Tuben Photography | Venue/Planning & Design/Florals/Catering/Cake: The Inn at Little Washington |

Grooms’ Attire: The Black Tux at Nordstrom

