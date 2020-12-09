Hanukkah at Home: DC-Area Restaurants Celebrating with Takeout and Delivery

Hanukkah begins at sundown on Thursday, December 10. A variety of DC-area restaurants and caterers are offering meals to-go, whether you’re looking for a full spread or a few a la carte items.

Baker’s Daughter

1402 Okie St., NE

Celebrate the Festival of Lights with dishes from Michelin-starred chef Matt Baker. Choose from a la carte items like matzo ball soup, latkes, and brisket, or opt for a package meal that serves four-to-six with all of the above and more ($185). Details: Order here for pick up at the Ivy City market, December 9 to 18.

Equinox

1170 22nd St., NW

Chef Todd Gray and Ellen Kassoff Gray, authors of The New Jewish Table, aren’t just offering a holiday meal t0-go–they’re also hosting a virtual “Latkes & Vodkas” cooking class on Thursday, December 10 at 7 PM. You can also order a three-course menu to enjoy alongside the virtual entertainment ($38), a latke box ($25), and/or “menorah-tinis” ($10). Details: Menu available December 10 to 18; order by 3 PM for pickup and delivery.

Summer House Santa Monica

11825 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda

Summer House is offering a Hanukkah menu to-go with specials like a smoked salmon platter, matzo ball soup, braised short ribs, and more. The four-course dinner is available for two ($74.95) and for four ($149.95) people, plus tax. Details: Orders must be placed by 10 AM two days prior to the desired pick-up date. Pick-up at Summer House on December 10 through December 13 from 3 PM to 6 PM.

Neighborhood Provisions

The Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s virtual marketplace has everything you need for a Hanukkah feast, whether you’re cooking and want shmaltz or brisket gravy, or prefer a catered meal—think apps to sweets and sides, kosher wines, and “hoppy Hanukkah” beers. Details: Order here for delivery in DC and Virginia on December 10 (sold out) or December 17.

Occasions Caterers

655 Taylor St., NE

Like many businesses, the Brookland-based caterer has made a pandemic pivot and now offers small group and a la carte meals, wine, and more for pickup and delivery (a $15 flat fee for the latter). Former Blue Duck Tavern chef Adam Howard serves a Hanukkah menu that’s generous enough for four with leftovers ($95), including classics like matzo ball soup, brisket, and a choice of three styles of latkes. A full range of apps, entrees, and sides can also be ordered a la carte. Details: Order here for pickup or home delivery ($15).

Sababa

3311 Connecticut Ave., NW

Cleveland Park’s modern Israeli restaurant is offering a prix-fixe Hanukkah menu that can be enjoyed at the restaurant (distanced indoor and outdoor seating), ordered for curbside pickup, or delivery. The prix-fixe menu for two is priced at $85 per person, excluding tax and gratuity, and includes a feast of salatim and hummus, a choice of several styles of latkes, two options for brisket, and dessert. Details: Available December 10 through 18 from 5 to 9 PM.

Schmaltz Brothers

The new kosher food truck from Chap Gage of Susan Gage Caterers and Yehuda Malka, a rabbinical school grad, is rolling out its first Hanukkah menu that serves four-to-six (starting at $275). The modern spread includes heirloom carrot soup, challah rolls, a choice of schmaltz-roasted chicken with chermoula or braised brisket with rosemary gremolata, and more. Details: Orders must be placed 48 hours in advance for pickup or delivery, December 11 to 18 (see the page for ordering details).

Teddy & the Bully Bar

1200 19th St., NW

Restaurateur Alan Popovsky’s downtown restaurant is serving Hanukkah packages for two ($75), four ($125), or eight ($225). The spread includes matzo ball soup, latkes, brisket and chicken, and flourless chocolate cake. Details: Place orders in advance (the deadline has been extended) by calling the restaurant or emailing jeanhee@prghospitality.com.

