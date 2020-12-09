Food

Hanukkah at Home: DC-Area Restaurants Celebrating with Takeout and Delivery

Where to order latkes, brisket, and more.

Chocolate babka and latkes from Occasions Caterers. Photograph courtesy of Occasions

Hanukkah begins at sundown on Thursday, December 10. A variety of DC-area restaurants and caterers are offering meals to-go, whether you’re looking for a full spread or a few a la carte items.

Baker’s Daughter
1402 Okie St., NE
Celebrate the Festival of Lights with dishes from Michelin-starred chef Matt Baker. Choose from a la carte items like matzo ball soup, latkes, and brisket, or opt for a package meal that serves four-to-six with all of the above and more ($185). Details: Order here for pick up at the Ivy City market, December 9 to 18. 

Equinox
1170 22nd St., NW
Chef Todd Gray and Ellen Kassoff Gray, authors of The New Jewish Table, aren’t just offering a holiday meal t0-go–they’re also hosting a virtual “Latkes & Vodkas” cooking class on Thursday, December 10 at 7 PM. You can also order a three-course menu to enjoy alongside the virtual entertainment ($38), a latke box ($25), and/or “menorah-tinis” ($10). Details: Menu available December 10 to 18; order by 3 PM for pickup and delivery.

Summer House Santa Monica
11825 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda
Summer House is offering a Hanukkah menu to-go with specials like a smoked salmon platter, matzo ball soup, braised short ribs, and more. The four-course dinner is available for two ($74.95) and for four ($149.95) people, plus tax. Details: Orders must be placed by 10 AM two days prior to the desired pick-up date. Pick-up at Summer House on December 10 through December 13 from 3 PM to 6 PM.

Neighborhood Provisions
The Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s virtual marketplace has everything you need for a Hanukkah feast, whether you’re cooking and want shmaltz or brisket gravy, or prefer a catered meal—think apps to sweets and sides, kosher wines, and “hoppy Hanukkah” beers. Details: Order here for delivery in DC and Virginia on December 10 (sold out) or December 17.

Occasions Caterers
655 Taylor St., NE
Like many businesses, the Brookland-based caterer has made a pandemic pivot and now offers small group and a la carte meals, wine, and more for pickup and delivery (a $15 flat fee for the latter). Former Blue Duck Tavern chef Adam Howard serves a Hanukkah menu that’s generous enough for four with leftovers ($95), including  classics like matzo ball soup, brisket, and a choice of three styles of latkes. A full range of apps, entrees, and sides can also be ordered a la carte. Details: Order here for pickup or home delivery ($15).

Sababa
3311 Connecticut Ave., NW
Cleveland Park’s modern Israeli restaurant is offering a prix-fixe Hanukkah menu that can be enjoyed at the restaurant (distanced indoor and outdoor seating), ordered for curbside pickup, or delivery. The prix-fixe menu for two is priced at $85 per person, excluding tax and gratuity, and includes a feast of salatim and hummus, a choice of several styles of latkes, two options for brisket, and dessert. Details: Available December 10 through 18 from 5 to 9 PM.

Schmaltz Brothers
The new kosher food truck from Chap Gage of Susan Gage Caterers and Yehuda Malka, a rabbinical school grad, is rolling out its first Hanukkah menu that serves four-to-six (starting at $275). The modern spread includes heirloom carrot soup, challah rolls, a choice of schmaltz-roasted chicken with chermoula or braised brisket with rosemary gremolata, and more. Details: Orders must be placed 48 hours in advance for pickup or delivery, December 11 to 18 (see the page for ordering details).

Teddy & the Bully Bar
1200 19th St., NW
Restaurateur Alan Popovsky’s downtown restaurant is serving Hanukkah packages for two ($75), four ($125), or eight ($225). The spread includes matzo ball soup, latkes, brisket and chicken, and flourless chocolate cake. Details: Place orders in advance (the deadline has been extended) by calling the restaurant or emailing jeanhee@prghospitality.com.

