13 Gifts to Give Your Fiancé(e) This Holiday Season

Doing last minute holiday shopping this season and need a gift for your soon-to-be wife or hubby? We’ve got you covered! Check out this roundup of locally-sourced gifts—from jewelry accessories from Kendra Scott, to bartending goodies from Salt & Sundry, you’ll find a present suited for any type of personality. The best part? You can skip paying for shipping and (safely!) pick up your purchase contact-free at some of these storefronts, too.
Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:
Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest
1.) A Necklace and Earring Gift Set
Jack Gift Set from Kendra Scott
2.) A Multi-Use Tote Bag for Outdoor Hangs
Pocket Tote Bag with DC print, $55 from SCOUT
3.) A Festive Necktie for Virtual Parties
Vineyard Vines Holiday Spirit Tie, $88 from Tuckernuck
4.) A Bitters Bottle for Bartending Lovers
Gold Top Bitters Bottle, $32 from Salt & Sundry
5.) A Relaxing Spa gift Set
Spa Gift Set, $45 from Nourish & Refine
6.) A Gorgeous Clay Planter
Clay Funnel Plater, $75 from REWILD
7.) A Good Read
A Promised Land by Barack Obama, $45 from Kramers
8.) DC-inspired Decor
DC Neighborhood Print, starting at $12.95 from Billie Clare
9.) An Apron They’ll Want to Wear
Shuck Yeah Oyster Apron, $30 from The Neighborgoods
10.) A Date-Night-In Gift Box
Date Night-In Gift Box, $72 from Urban Dwell
11.) French Press for Coffee Enthusiasts
Ceramic French Press, $120 from The Phoenix
12.) A Unique Addition to Any Kitchen or Tabletop
Terrafirma Medium Serving Bowls, $165 from Red Barn Mercantile
13.) A Luxe Candle
Sweet Life Scented Candle, $32 from Cadence Candle Co.