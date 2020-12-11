13 Gifts to Give Your Fiancé(e) This Holiday Season

Doing last minute holiday shopping this season and need a gift for your soon-to-be wife or hubby? We’ve got you covered! Check out this roundup of locally-sourced gifts—from jewelry accessories from Kendra Scott, to bartending goodies from Salt & Sundry, you’ll find a present suited for any type of personality. The best part? You can skip paying for shipping and (safely!) pick up your purchase contact-free at some of these storefronts, too.

1.) A Necklace and Earring Gift Set

Jack Gift Set from Kendra Scott

2.) A Multi-Use Tote Bag for Outdoor Hangs

Pocket Tote Bag with DC print, $55 from SCOUT

3.) A Festive Necktie for Virtual Parties

Vineyard Vines Holiday Spirit Tie, $88 from Tuckernuck

4.) A Bitters Bottle for Bartending Lovers

Gold Top Bitters Bottle, $32 from Salt & Sundry

5.) A Relaxing Spa gift Set

Spa Gift Set, $45 from Nourish & Refine

6.) A Gorgeous Clay Planter

Clay Funnel Plater, $75 from REWILD

7.) A Good Read

A Promised Land by Barack Obama, $45 from Kramers

8.) DC-inspired Decor

DC Neighborhood Print, starting at $12.95 from Billie Clare

9.) An Apron They’ll Want to Wear

Shuck Yeah Oyster Apron, $30 from The Neighborgoods

10.) A Date-Night-In Gift Box

Date Night-In Gift Box, $72 from Urban Dwell

11.) French Press for Coffee Enthusiasts

Ceramic French Press, $120 from The Phoenix

12.) A Unique Addition to Any Kitchen or Tabletop

Terrafirma Medium Serving Bowls, $165 from Red Barn Mercantile

13.) A Luxe Candle

Sweet Life Scented Candle, $32 from Cadence Candle Co.

