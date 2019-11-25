10 Gift Ideas for Your Fiancé(e) This Holiday Season

From the falling temperatures (we even spotted snow flurries a few weeks ago!), to the arrival of the festive markets, to the twinkling-light decorated shopping centers, it appears the holiday season is officially here in the DMV area. So, for newly engaged couples hoping to get a jump start on gift shopping—especially when it comes to finding your fiancé(e) the perfect holiday present—you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up our top 10 gift ideas that are perfect to gift to your future spouse this holiday season. From the hostess that loves to cook to the drink connoisseur, there’s something for everyone.

A Monogrammed Dip and Serve Board

If you’re fiancé(e) loves to host friends and family, especially over the holidays, they’ll love this dip and serving board. The best part? You can have it monogrammed with their (perhaps even new!) initials. Monogrammed Dip and Serve Board by Carved Solutions, $77 from Tuckernuck

Custom Recipe Cookbook

A sentimental holiday gift idea that your partner will be able to use for years to come is Honey & Hive’s custom-made cookbooks. These useful keepsakes are hardbound books with recipes, photos, and stories from your nearest and dearest. Custom Recipe Cookbook, starting at $120 from Honey & Hive Creations

A Jewelry Travel Bag

For those who travel often over the holidays, this jewelry bag from Washington, DC-based brand, SCOUT is a great gift idea. It comes in a variety of colors and patterns, like this kitty-glitter print, and can easily fit all types of jewels, from chunky bracelets to pendant necklaces. Jewelry Bag by Hidden Gem, $39 from SCOUT

Flywheel Sports Home Bike

If your fiancé(e) is a workout enthusiast or frequents spin classes, they’ll love a Flywheel Home Bike! Offering live and on-demand classes for spin, barre, and more, the at-home classes are a perfect workout on their own, or a complementary addition to in-studio classes at the Dupont or CityCenterDC locations. It’s also a great option for a shared gift idea for you and your partner to enjoy (up to four people can share a subscription). Last year’s Black Friday deal was the best of the year, and this year’s is looking just as good: $700 off, plus free shipping now through December 2. Bonus: It was named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2019. Starting at $1,699 before the Cyber Week discount, from Flywheel Sports.

Washington Nationals’ World Series Framed Picture

Nationals’ fans who’re still celebrating the historic World Series win will definitely be thankful for this holiday gift idea. Washington Nationals World Series Champions Commemorative Sports Illustrated Cover, $60 from Etsy

A Clutch Wallet

Hobo Bags, an Annapolis-based leather handbag store, has launched limited-edition colors for their designer bags this holiday season—making them an ideal gift for someone who loves a good accessory. From attending office parties to New Years Eve festivities, a chic clutch is a must for carrying lipsticks, IDs, and other essentials at any type of holiday event. Clutch Wallet, $148 from Hobo Bags

A Waterford Ring Holder Dish

Want your fiancé(e) to have a special place for their new sparkler? The popular Maryland jeweler, Smyth Jewelers, has an elegant Waterford ring holder dish that is a wonderful gift idea. Waterford Wedding Ring Holder, $74 from Smyth Jewelers

Allbirds Shoes

These versatile shoes are made for metro riders or those who commute in the DMV area. Not only are Allbirds a practical gift, but they have several different lines, for men and women, that offer stylish selections, as well! Men’s Wool Runners, $95 from Allbirds

On The Rocks Cocktail Glasses

Does your significant other love a good cocktail? The Hour Shop in Alexandria has a huge selection of vintage barware, cocktail curios, and more, which are perfect gift ideas to enhance your fiancé(e)’s home bar. Georges Briard Nautical Rocks Glasses, $240 from The Hour Shop

Apple AirPods Pro

Music lovers are in luck this holiday season, since Apple has recently launched a more updated-version of their popular Airpods. From streaming podcasts, to jamming to their favorite Spotify playlist, your future-spouse will definitely get good use out of this gift idea. AirPods Pro, $249 from Apple

