Photos: A Look Back at 2020, a Very Long, Very Strange Year in Washington DC

On the streets of Washington, 2020 began with protests over impeachment, the attempt to remove an elected president along the legal lines dictated by the United States Constitution. And the year ends with protests demanding the blocking of a new elected president in ways unimagined by the Constitution. Along the way, the capital reeled through pandemic and racial protest, the aching emptiness of quarantine-era streets and the joyous celebration of an election result. Here’s a visual diary of an eerie year in Washington.

