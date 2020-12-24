Photos: A Look Back at 2020, a Very Long, Very Strange Year in Washington DC

On the streets of Washington, 2020 began with protests over impeachment, the attempt to remove an elected president along the legal lines dictated by the United States Constitution. And the year ends with protests demanding the blocking of a new elected president in ways unimagined by the Constitution. Along the way, the capital reeled through pandemic and racial protest, the aching emptiness of quarantine-era streets and the joyous celebration of an election result. Here’s a visual diary of an eerie year in Washington.
January 24, 2020: The 47th annual March for Life.
January 29, 2020: Protestors outside the US Capitol during President Trump’s impeachment hearing.
March 14, 2020: A grocery store pasta shelf at the start of quarantine.
March 17, 2020: By the way, he made the jump.
March 19, 2020: DC artist Absurdly Well, who is best known for his portraits, makes posters to raise awareness about Covid-19.
March 20, 2020: Pastor Matthew Fish sets up a drive-thru confessional outside Holy Family Catholic Church in Hillcrest Heights. More photos from that week.
March 21, 2020: Encouraging words from the Chevy Chase Fire Department.
March 26, 2020: David Jones and his wife Wendy Togneri pass the time with a puzzle in their Friendship Heights home.
March 29, 2020: Cellist Jodi Beder plays her daily porch concert for Mount Rainier residents. Watch the performance here.
March 29, 2020: Wearing face masks becomes the new normal in the District. More photos from that week.
April 2, 2020: An uncharacteristically quiet moment on the National Mall.
April 2, 2020: Eerily empty Pennsylvania Ave. on a Thursday afternoon.
April 11, 2020: Roommates at a Mount Pleasant rowhouse play barber. More photos from that week.
April 13, 2020: Masked, gloved, and on a happy meal run.
May 29, 2020: Protests over the killing of George Floyd erupt outside the White House.
May 30, 2020: Protestors clash with DC police and secret service officers following George Floyd’s death. More photos.
May 30, 2020: A protester faces a cloud of pepper spray and tear gas at Lafayette Square. More photos.
June 2, 2020: Police line 16th Street, Northwest. More photos.
June 2, 2020: Protesters on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. More photos.
June 10, 2020: On the fence outside the White House, a makeshift gallery of Black women who were killed—in some cases at the hands of police.
June 13, 2020: Protests continue outside the White House.
July 4, 2020: Independence Day celebrations at the Washington Monument.
September 20, 2020: Outside the Supreme Court two days after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. More photos from this night.
September 22, 2020: 20,000 flags are planted on the National mall to honor lives lost to Covid. Christopher Duncan placed this photo of his mother Constance Duncan at the memorial; she died on May 2, her 75th birthday. More photos.
October 14, 2020: A confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett, now a justice on the Supreme Court. Photos of what was happening outside.
October 4, 2020: A crowd gathers outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, where President Trump is being treated for Covid-19. More photos.
October 23, 2020: An art installation of 200,000 white flags—representing the tally of US Covid deaths—is set up at RFK Stadium in Capitol Hill. More photos.
November 3, 2020: In-person voting at the Arthur Capper Community Center on Election Day.
November 7, 2020: Celebrations break out when Joe Biden is announced as President-Elect. More photos.
November 7, 2020: Outside the White House, Mariachi Oriental de Maryland celebrates Biden’s win. Watch video here.
November 7, 2020: Celebrations outside the White House.
November 11, 2020: Fort Belvoir reenlistment ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial.
December 10, 2020: Filming the National Cathedral’s annual Christmas gospel service.
December 12, 2020: Proud Boys at a MAGA rally in downtown DC.
