6 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

DC Winter Restaurant Week is in full swing, and restaurants are offering brunch, lunch, and dinner deals until February 7. The two-week promo is an opportunity to try a new restaurant or visit a time-tested spot.

Mid-Atlantic restaurant Shilling Canning Company (360 Water St., SE) is joining the between-bread trend, launching a to-go sandwich operation on Thursday, January 28. The Ampersandwich menu features towering burgers, lobster rolls, and deli classics like corned beef on rye.

Roast-chicken pop-up Sexy Bird is slinging sandwiches and rice bowls at DC restaurants all weekend long. Snag pulled chicken with Alabama white sauce at culinary incubator Mess Hall (703 Edgewood St., NE) on Thursday, January 28, Slipstream’s Navy Yard location (82 I St., SE) on Friday, January 29, Atlas Brew Works in Ivy City (2052 West Virginia Ave., NE) on Saturday, January 30, and Supreme Core Cider (2400 T St., NE) on Sunday, January 31.

Curious about egg whites in drinks? Cocktail pro Carlie Steiner (formerly of Himitsu, Pom Pom, and Dos Mamis) is teaching a virtual course on Saturday, January 30 exploring the techniques that bring out the best in the ingredient. The $30 ticket covers access to the Seco Cocktails Zoom class at 8 PM. A list of supplies will be sent out upon registration.

Mount Pleasant’s cookbook shop Bold Fork Books (3064 Mount Pleasant St., NW) is transporting drinkers to Greece via a vino tasting on Saturday, January 30 at 6 PM. Sample and take home three bottles of Greek wine for $165 or add-on Phaidon’s Greece: The Cookbook for an additional $60.

Snowy forecasts call for cozy celebrations. Michael Schlow’s Glover Park Grill (2505 Wisconsin Ave., NW) is celebrating the season with an après-ski-themed patio party on Sunday, January 31. Sip boozy hot chocolate and roast marshmallows by the fire while kids can partake in games and activities. Tickets are $45 for adults and $25 for children.

