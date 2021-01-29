Creating a Culture of Kindness: How Organizations Thrive
Organizations around the world are continuing to grapple with major events and pivoting to determine the best course of action. Leaders are constantly thinking about how they should approach the wellbeing of their organizations and their teams. But what role does kindness play when it comes to whether or not an organization truly thrives? How does employing a culture of kindness not only help the overall health of an organization, but also help meet the bottom line? These answers and more will be answered by our esteemed panel of speakers who will use real life case studies to illustrate how kindness breeds success. Our speakers include:
Carolyn Cawley, President, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation & Senior Vice President, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Jen Fisher, U.S. Chief Well-Being Officer, Deloitte
Tamika Tremaglio, Greater Washington Managing Principal, Deloitte LLP
Thank you to Deloitte for supporting this event!
