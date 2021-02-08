Weddings

These Wedding Dresses Have Us Excited for When Big Celebrations Make a Return

Voluminous ballgowns, dramatic plunges, and eye-catching floral appliqués, these gowns make our fashion hearts skip a beat.

Written by
| Published on
Dress by Monique Lhuillier. All photographs courtesy of design houses

Even though Covid-19 is still putting a damper on big gatherings and events, we’re hopeful with the new vaccine rollouts that larger celebrations are going to make a comeback in the near(er) future. And with any type of grand nuptials, a statement-making wedding gown is a must. So, for those searching for knock-out designer wedding dress for their lavish big day, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up our favorite wow-worthy wedding dresses that will make any guests’ jaw drop. Check them out below.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest 

Dress by Galia Lahav
Dress by Oscar de la Renta
Dress by Monique Lhuillier Bridal
Dress by Viktor&Rolf Mariage
Dress by Vera Wang
Dress by Carolina Herrera
Dress by Oscar de la Renta
wow-worthy-wedding-dresses
Dress by Ines Di Santo
Dress by Justin Alexander Signature
Dress by Inbal Dror

Are You Engaged? (Congratulations!) Get Our Wedding Inspo Newsletter

Advice, inspiration, and ideas for your Washington wedding.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
jacqueline-tynes
Jacqueline Tynes
Assistant Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Jacqueline comes to Washingtonian with close to five years of digital content experience and SEO best practices. She previously was a senior editorial associate at WeddingWire, specializing in wedding fashion, and before that, an assistant at Vow Bride. Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, she now lives in Columbia Heights.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day