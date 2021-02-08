Dress by Monique Lhuillier. All photographs courtesy of design houses
Even though Covid-19 is still putting a damper on big gatherings and events, we’re hopeful with the new vaccine rollouts that larger celebrations are going to make a comeback in the near(er) future. And with any type of grand nuptials, a statement-making wedding gown is a must. So, for those searching for knock-out designer wedding dress for their lavish big day, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up our favorite wow-worthy wedding dresses that will make any guests’ jaw drop. Check them out below.
Jacqueline comes to Washingtonian with close to five years of digital content experience and SEO best practices. She previously was a senior editorial associate at WeddingWire, specializing in wedding fashion, and before that, an assistant at Vow Bride. Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, she now lives in Columbia Heights.