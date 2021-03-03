For $25,000 a Night You Can Buy Out This Eastern Shore Resort

In pandemic times, some businesses are having to get creative when it comes to attracting customers, and the wedding and hospitality sphere is no exception. Event florists have begun offering individual arrangements and subscription services, caterers are cooking up family-style meal deliveries, and at least one local wedding venue is rethinking its approach to booking.

Through March 31, the waterfront Inn at Perry Cabin in St. Michaels, Maryland, is offering mini-buyouts, in which guests can book as few as 25 rooms and suites with no minimum length of stay, and get not only overnight lodging but some meals, activities, and exclusive use of the entire resort, including event space. The package’s starting rate of $25,000 would be a hefty sum for a simple getaway, but may seem less steep as a last-minute destination wedding—at least when you add up what a comparable DC wedding can cost, including venue, lodging, and meals.

The buyout includes group activities such as s’mores roasts, croquet, bocce, and cornhole; a schedule of meals including a reception with dinner, and then breakfast and lunch the next day; plus full access to the property grounds. (Of course, a wedding typically has more expenses than this, including flowers and photography.) At press time, gathering restrictions in Maryland are still capped at 10 inside and 25 outside, so you’ll need to work with the venue to ensure that you’re adhering to Covid-19 safety policies.

