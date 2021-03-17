Weddings

This Fashion-Forward Couple Nailed Their Brunch Wedding-Day Ensemble

Sarah and Seye held a brunch wedding at the City Club of‌ ‌Washington‌ ‌in September 2019.

Written by
| Published on

For Sarah and Seye’s special day at the City Club of‌ ‌Washington, attire was a major priority. Even though they opted for a brunch wedding, guests were encouraged to dress to the nines in order to celebrate the occasion. The couple described their wedding theme as “creative black tie” and said they wanted guests to don bright, yet sophisticated ensembles. Both Sarah and Seye followed suit, with Sarah wearing an elegant Meghan-Markle-inspired gown (and bouquet) and Seye sporting a white-and-black tuxedo paired with leopard-printed dress shoes. The couple’s photographer, Jennie‌ ‌Raff‌ ‌says that both Sarah and Seye are known for their fashion-forward style, adding that “only Sarah could get us all to show up in black tie on a Saturday afternoon.”

Along with their chic dress code for their late September nuptials, Sarah and Seye opted for a sit-down brunch reception. A menu of crab‌ ‌eggs benedict‌ ‌and‌ ‌flank‌ ‌steak‌ ‌was served along with a vanilla‌ ‌and‌ ‌chocolate‌ ‌cake‌ for dessert, which Sarah says was “basic, but delicious.” They even treated guests to a candy bar buffet, which doubled as party favors. Check out their fashionable brunch wedding below to see more of their big day. 

DSC_5431
DSC_5427

DSC_5467
DSC_5469
DSC_5506

DSC_5524
DSC_5538
DSC_5681
DSC_5684
DSC_5687

 

DSCF7468
DSCF7465

DSC_5752
DSC_5730

 

DSC_6195
DSC_6133

DSC_5827
DSCF7737

DSC_5781
DSC_5783
DSC_6359
DSC_6487
DSC_6581
DSCF8389
DSC_6633

The Details:

Photographer:  Jennie‌ ‌Raff Photography‌| Venue & Caterer:‌ ‌The City‌ ‌Club of Washington‌ | Florist:‌Kristin‌ ‌Cristaldi of  ‌Kaikis‌ ‌Roots‌ ‌| Invitations: Minted‌| Makeup‌ ‌Artist:‌Real‌ ‌Doll‌ ‌Makeup‌ ‌‌| Bride’s Attire:‌‌Love‌ ‌Couture‌ ‌| Groom’s Attire: Moss‌ ‌Bros.‌ ‌| Music/Entertainment: DJ‌ ‌Dimmy‌ ‌

More:
jacqueline-tynes
Jacqueline Tynes
Assistant Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Jacqueline comes to Washingtonian with close to five years of digital content experience and SEO best practices. She previously was a senior editorial associate at WeddingWire, specializing in wedding fashion, and before that, an assistant at Vow Bride. Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, she now lives in Columbia Heights.

