For Sarah and Seye’s special day at the City Club of‌ ‌Washington, attire was a major priority. Even though they opted for a brunch wedding, guests were encouraged to dress to the nines in order to celebrate the occasion. The couple described their wedding theme as “creative black tie” and said they wanted guests to don bright, yet sophisticated ensembles. Both Sarah and Seye followed suit, with Sarah wearing an elegant Meghan-Markle-inspired gown (and bouquet) and Seye sporting a white-and-black tuxedo paired with leopard-printed dress shoes. The couple’s photographer, Jennie‌ ‌Raff‌ ‌says that both Sarah and Seye are known for their fashion-forward style, adding that “only Sarah could get us all to show up in black tie on a Saturday afternoon.”

Along with their chic dress code for their late September nuptials, Sarah and Seye opted for a sit-down brunch reception. A menu of crab‌ ‌eggs benedict‌ ‌and‌ ‌flank‌ ‌steak‌ ‌was served along with a vanilla‌ ‌and‌ ‌chocolate‌ ‌cake‌ for dessert, which Sarah says was “basic, but delicious.” They even treated guests to a candy bar buffet, which doubled as party favors. Check out their fashionable brunch wedding below to see more of their big day.

The Details:

Photographer: Jennie‌ ‌Raff Photography‌ ‌| Venue & Caterer:‌ ‌The City‌ ‌Club of Washington‌ | Florist:‌ ‌Kristin‌ ‌Cristaldi of ‌Kaikis‌ ‌Roots‌ ‌| Invitations: Minted‌ ‌‌| ‌ Makeup‌ ‌Artist:‌ ‌Real‌ ‌Doll‌ ‌Makeup‌ ‌‌ ‌| Bride’s Attire:‌ ‌ ‌Love‌ ‌Couture‌ ‌| Groom’s Attire: Moss‌ ‌Bros.‌ ‌| Music/Entertainment: DJ‌ ‌Dimmy‌ ‌

