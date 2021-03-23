Weddings

This Styled Photoshoot in Shenandoah National Park Is Meant to Inspire Mountaintop Elopements

The "boho, adventure" style includes sweeping scenic views.

Photographs by 1001 Angles Photography

We don’t feature styled photoshoots very often, but in this unprecedented time, we’ve made a few exceptions to help highlight new considerations in event planning, from socially distant wedding tips, to micro-wedding tabletop ideas. When these images from 10001 Angles Photography‘ styled shoot (featuring a real couple, celebrating a wedding anniversary), entitled a “Boho Mountain Elopement in Shenandoah National Park” came across our inboxes, we knew this was another nuptial concept you’d have to see to believe. 

What Is an Adventure Elopement?

Dubbed the “adventure elopement,” the minimal-guests, maximum-scenery idea is one for “free-spirited couples who don’t want to be bound by traditional settings or buildings or a long guest list,” says photograher Kuralay Nurmanova. It’s not a new concept for the photographer (ahem, check out her mountain engagement photos from 2019), who says adventure elopements started trending long before pandemic-induced cancellations of big celebrations—but, she says, she did about half a dozen of them this year.

“Marriage is the adventure shared between two people and that’s exactly what these elopements are focusing on,” she says. “There are countless examples of adventure elopements from western states, but East Coast has equally gorgeous locations. Shenandoah National Park is a great spot to say vows on a mountaintop and spend the day enjoying beautiful vistas.”

Why This Photographer Says You Should Consider an Adventure Elopement

The pros for this style of ceremony she says, are plentiful. For one thing, she says, the whole day fits into your backpack. “That is the ultimate motivation for making it intentional and meaningful. A few simple details go a long way to make a day memorable. Gorgeous florals, easy breezy flowy dress, and a few champagne glasses are a nice way to make the day feel festive and special.”

Also, you can “go all out” when picking the few professionals you’ll need to make the day “truly unforgettable.”

The Details

Photography: 1001 Angles Photography | Venue: Shenandoah National Park | Floral Designer: Stem and Thistle | Dress: Lulus

Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

