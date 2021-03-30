This Blush, Ivory, and Gold Indian-American Fusion Wedding Included a Sparkler-Filled First Dance

For Sarah and Fari’s big day, the couple went all out for their decor and overall wedding-day design. Sarah says she worked closely with her venue and their team of skilled professionals in order to find the perfect color palette—a luxe blush, ivory, and gold theme—and other eye-catching details for her ballroom wedding. During the planning process, Sarah says her venue’s decorator sketched out all of her ideas to help better visualize the reception area. “All the details came together so beautifully, especially our stage,” says Sarah. “It was so elegant and posh. It definitely made a statement!”

Sarah and Fari’s glamorous decor wasn’t the only noteworthy detail from their Indian-American fusion wedding. After exchanging “I dos” at the oh-so classic Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, the couple invited everyone to a delicious sit-down dinner reception featuring Indian cuisine from Bollywood Bistro. From goat masala to aam palak chaat, guests dined on some of Sarah and Fari’s favorite Indian dishes. “We both wanted a fun party with great food,” they say. To set the tone for the evening, the couple surprised guests during their first dance with sparklers. Fari says it was by far one of his favorite moments from the special day. Check out the rest of their wedding below to see more of their dazzling day.

The Details:

Photographer: L. Hewitt Photography | Venue: Crystal Gateway Marriott | Day Of Coordinator: SW Events | Invitations: Zazzle | Catering: Bollywood Bistro | Cake: Blue9Bakery | Hair & Makeup Stylist: Shekiba Naife | Bride’s Attire: Global Bridal Gallery | Groom & Groomsmen Attire: Nordstrom | Music and Entertainment: Dynasty AV and Entertainment

