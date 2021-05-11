Weddings

A Rose and Powder Blue Color Palette Created the Ultimate Coastal Aesthetic For This Eastern Shore Wedding

Not to mention a must-see floral arrangement, too!

eastern-shore-wedding
Photography by Laura's Focus Photography

This couple met and fell in love in Floridaso they decided to bring the “sunshine state” to the Eastern Shore for their special day. Kimberly and Brandon initially planned to wed in April, but because of Covid they unfortunately had to postponemoving their spring nuptials to the fall. “We had rescheduled our wedding so many times,” says Kimberly, adding that after pushing their wedding back again, they decided they were done waiting. So, they cut down their guest list to just their close friends and family and got married on a (luckily!) sunny and warm November day. 

The couple exchanged “I dos” overlooking the bay in Chestertown, Maryland at the Great Oak Manor. Despite meeting one another in Florida, both Kimberly and Brandon are from the Eastern Shore and now currently reside in Easton. So, to honor where they fell in love they decorated their venue with a seaside-inspired color scheme, featuring nostalgia rose pinks and powder blues, to really enhance their coastal theme. The night ended with tented celebration complete with a sit-down meal of a delicious spread, including Maryland Crab Cakes, of course, and a one-of-a-kind floral arrangement that hung over the dance floor. For a personal touch, they even served Hot Apple Toddies as their signature drinks. Check out the rest of their wedding below for more details.  

 

 

The Details:

Photography: Laura’s Focus Photography | Venue: Great Oak Manor | Florist: Sherwood Florist | Catering & Desserts: Royal Oak Catering Company | Hair and Makeup Artist: Kennedy Correa | Bride’s Attire: Sandals Bridal | Groom and Groomsmen’s Attire: Jos A. Banks | Tent & Rentals: Tent & Rentals: Eastern Shore Tents & Events | Music/Entertainment: Steve Moody’s Entertainment Connection

