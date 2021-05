A Victorian Farmhouse for Sale in a DC Suburb Has a 1950s Diner On-Site

It sounds like the craziest episode of House Hunters ever: She loves Victorian architecture, he loves 1950s kitsch. How will they ever compromise on a dream home?

The answer is about to be listed for sale in Germantown, where an 1800s farmhouse with a replica 1950s diner on the premises will hit the market Thursday for $1,250,000. In addition to the nearly 4,000-square-foot main house, the seven-acre property includes a historic corn crib, extensive gardens with a koi pond, a peacock pavilion (which, yes, once held actual peacocks), and an eight-car garage that’s also done up in a retro theme.

According to listing agents Meredith Margolis and Molly Peter, the sellers bought the property back in 2004 after the wife, who loves all things Victorian, got a tip about it from her hairdresser. Over the years, she’s decorated floor-to-ceiling with Victorian antiques and period-appropriate hardware, wallpaper, draperies, light fixtures, and other finishes. Meanwhile, the husband, a former Chevrolet dealer who comes from a long line of car enthusiasts, created a not-at-all subtle homage to ’50s car culture with his onsite diner and auto shop, both housed in the eight-car garage. The couple is only selling because they’re moving to Florida.

You definitely want to check out these photos.

