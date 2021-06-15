This Couple Turned Their Wedding Cocktail Hour Into a Dance Party

Tanisha, an anesthesiologist from DC, and Jahad, a commercial underwriter from New Jersey, went on their first official date to a Ravens football game. After 14 years of an on-and-off long-distance relationship while she pursued her residency, fellowship, and career, Jahad proposed back where it all started in Baltimore with a question: “Are you ready to do this?”

They planned their October 26, 2019 wedding in seven months. Black-acrylic invitations in a black-and-rose-gold velvet cover set the tone for other details: the black wedding cake, table linens, and escort cards, plus a request for all-black black-tie attire for their 200 guests. During the nuptials, the couple honored those “that came before them,” including Tanisha’s mother, with a memorial reading and singing of the Lord’s Prayer by Rayshun LaMarr (via Lucy Black Entertainment). A former competitor on The Voice, LaMarr also performed at the dance-party cocktail hour while the venue was reconfigured from ceremony to reception. There, DJ Max Powers kept everyone on the dance floor, and his-and-hers bars from Social Supply kept drinks (including mocktails) flowing. See the details of their big day, which was featured in a special Weddings section of Washingtonian’s January 2021 issue, below.

The Details

Planning and Design: Howerton & Wooten Events | Planning & Design: Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center | Florist: Nature of Design | Invitations: LePenn Designs | Cake: Couture Cakes by Sabrina | Hairstylist: Van Rhodes | Makeup Artist: GlamQui | Bride’s Attire: Demetrios | Decor: Select Event Group; Nüage Designs; Fabrication Events | Lighting: Frost DC | Ice Sculpture: Ice Lab | Dance Floor: The Light Source Company

