Photos & Video from the 8th Annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards

Story Partners and Washingtonian celebrated the 8th annual Washington Women in Journalism Award winners with a virtual awards ceremony and in-person reception in June 2021.

Honorees Norah O’Donnell, Yamiche Alcindor, Susan Glasser and Karen Attiah were honored at a virtual celebration held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Nearly 200 guests were in attendance for the event hosted by Story Partners Chairman and Founder Gloria Story Dittus and Washingtonian CEO and President Catherine Merrill. The program included remarks from all four journalists where each reflected on their individual professional journeys and their predictions for the future of journalism. Guests were then split into breakout conversations led by sponsor hosts and honorees.

An intimate breakfast reception hosted at a private Kalorama residence on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 brought together leaders from all over DC to honoree the award recipients in person. The 30 person event had breakfast bites from Ridgewells and included an award presentation to the honorees. Welcome remarks were presented by Matt Shay of the National Retail Federation (BRF) and Gloria Dittus.

Congratulations to the award winners for their achievements:

Norah O’Donnell of CBS received a Hall of Fame Award.

Yamiche Alcindor of PBS received the Outstanding Journalist in Broadcast Television award.

Susan Glasser of The New Yorker received the Outstanding Journalist in Print award.

Karen Attiah of the Washington Post received a Star to Watch Award.

Thank you to our sponsors: National Retail Federation, American Beverage Association, American Council of Life Insurers, Johnson & Johnson, National Association of Manufacturers, Southern Company, and the US Chamber of Commerce.

Watch the full video from the virtual program here:

Photographs by Dan Swartz/Revamp.