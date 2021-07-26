5 Places to Pick Your Own Sunflowers in Maryland and Virginia

Burnside Farms

11008 Kettle Run Rd., Nokesville – 40 miles from DC

This Virginia farm plants more than 30 varieties of sunflowers, and all are available for picking. Adult tickets ($14) include three PYO sunflowers, but child tickets ($10) do not. Each additional picked sunflower costs $1.50, gladiolus and liatris are $1 a stem, and cosmos and zinnias are 50 cents a stem. There’s more to do than pick flowers: The jump pad, bubble stations, chalkboard signs for photo opps, clubhouse play area, short cinema theater, and picnic area are all included in admission. Purchase tickets in advance.

Clarksville Sunflower Festival

4979 Sheppard Ln., Ellicott City (Mary’s Land Farm) – 38 miles from DC

The Clarksville Sunflower Festival runs from August 14-29, and tickets are on sale now. While the festival is open during the week, the weekend dates feature food trucks, live music, vendors, and beverages. Covid protocols mean only 50 people can enter every half hour, and guests are allowed to stay for up to two hours.

Godfrey’s Farm

302 Leager Rd., Sudlersville – 79 miles from DC

At this Maryland farm, check in at the market to buy your $20 bucket in order to enter the field. Bring your own clippers if you have them, and if not, they’re available for $5.99 at the market. The front of the field has flowers perfect for cutting, and the back has full-bloom flowers great for photos. Reservations are not required.

Goldpetal Farms

37260 Manor Rd., Chaptico – 50 miles from DC

This Maryland farm is open for picking Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Each picked sunflower costs $1, or pick six sunflowers for $5. Pro tip: Bring a tall container and water with you to safely transport your flowers home, and don’t leave them in a hot car for too long. Reservations are not required, and entry is $15 a person. If you’re feeling adventurous, try the Bob Ross maze.

Messick’s Farm Market

6025 Catlett Rd., Bealeton – 55 miles from DC

The sunflower fields are officially open at this family-owned farm and market. Head out into the fields to pick your flowers, and then go into the market to pay. Sunflowers are 99 cents a stem, and other flowers, such as zinnias, are 50 cents a stem. Reservations are not required.

If you’re less interested in picking sunflowers and more looking to take the perfect Instagram photo, check out McKee-Beshers Sunflower Fields in Poolesville, Maryland. Entry to this park is free, and it’s open at all hours. However, be mindful that the flowers are planted to benefit wildlife, so don’t trample, cut, or disturb the sunflowers.