Photos From Washingtonian’s Most Powerful Women Reception

the American Revolution Institute at Anderson House on Tuesday, October 19 to honor the women who made it to Washingtonian’s 2021 150 Most Powerful Women list. The list was featured in the October 2021 issue of the magazine, and honored the women who are leading life in the DMV from arts to medicine to government. Cathy Merrill, CEO & President of Washingtonian, gave welcome remarks to the crowd and invited Kevin Smithson, a Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, to share his thoughts.
A special thank you to our presenting level sponsor
PwC for making the event possible, and to JP Morgan Chase for your support. Additional support for the event was provided by the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI), General Dynamics and the US Chamber of Commerce.
Thank you to our vendors: the American Revolution Institute at Anderson House, Occasions Catering, Washington Talent Agency, MJ Valet and Kelanda Dickerson.
Photos by Daniel Swartz/Revamp
Cathy Merrill, Betty Butross, TruStar Bank’s Shaza Andersen, GW Hospital’s Kimberly Russo, the Carl M. Freeman Foundation’s Michelle Freeman and Kristen Hinman
PwC’s Jeanelle Johnson, Sanjay Subramanian, Terri McClements, Kevin Smithson, Christine Lattanzio, Margie Dhunjishah, Amanda Kennedy and Mary Clark
Cathy Merrill welcomed the guests for the evening and talked about what it takes to put the list together.
Tom Michael, Charlie Cote and Bob Lee of JP Morgan Chase with Terri McClements
Linda Rabbitt of rand* Construction, Susan Goldberg of National Geographic, Whitney Johnson, Jodi McLean of Edens and Michelle Freeman
Kevin Smithson of PwC spoke in detail about the firm’s approach to supporting women in their workforce.
Rich Bielen, ACLI’s Susan Neely, Cathy Merrill, Eve Jones, Lena Jacobson and Mark Drew
Dr. Falecia Williams of Prince George’s Community College and Ambassador Emily Haber, German Ambassador to the US
Nadeka Phillips, Rosie Allen-Herring of United Way, Linda Rabbit and Kim Sajet of the National Portrait Gallery
JP Morgan Chase’s Brandan Hood, Annateresa Semeraro, Krupa Shah, Joi Thompson, Lauren Schiesser and Lexi Allner
Rachel Ferguson, DC Court Appeals Judge Anna Blackburne-Rigsby, Deloitte’s Tamika Tremaglio, Michele Lopez, India Medley and Howard University Hospital’s Anita Jenkins
Guests were able to take keepsake cover photos at the stations provided by Washington Talent Agency.
Radha Muthiah of Capital Area Food Bank, Monica Schmude of Cigna, Linda Rabbit, Heather Podesta of Invariant and Cathy Merrill
POLITICO’s Tara Palmieri, Alethea Group’s Lisa Kaplan and Bailey Bilinger
Abby Phillips of CNN, Elizabeth Bumiller of the NY Times, Yamiche Alcindor of PBS Newshour and Katie Benner
The outdoor garden at Anderson House was accentuated by florals by Kelanda Dickerson.
Suzanne Clark of the US Chamber of Commerce and Debra Katz of Katz Marshall & Banks
Suzanna Firstenberg, Michelle Freeman, Woolly Mammoth Theater’s Maria Manuela Goyanes and Lee Granados
The almost 200 guests included honorees, rising stars, sponsors and more.
Susan Neely and Gloria Story Dittus of Story Partners
Inga Wegner, Marlene Malek of Friends of Cancer Research and Ashley Davis
Anthea M. Hartig of the National Museum of American History, Ambassador Emily Haber and Monique Chism
Betty Butross, Shaza Andersen of TruStar Bank and Jackie Bradford of NBC4 Washington
Susan Goldberg, Whitney Johnson, James Byles and Judge Anna Blackburne-Rigsby
Susan Toffler, NPR’s Nancy Barnes and Isabel Lara
Alecia Webb-Edgington, Holly Harris of the Justice Action Network and Jill Edgington
