Nancy Pelosi Officiated the Lavish Wedding of Getty Heiress and Model Ivy Getty and Photographer Tobias Alexander Engel in San Francisco This Weekend

The over-the-top affair looked like a royal wedding, complete with a performance by Earth Wind & Fire.

San Francisco City Hall, where the ceremony took place. Photo by prayitnophotography/FLickr

This past weekend, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi officiated the wedding of Getty heiress, artist, and model Ivy Getty and photographer Tobias Alexander Engel at a lavish celebration in San Francisco.

Photos of the extravagant affair, exclusive to Vogue, are reminiscent of that of a royal wedding (including a sapphire-and-diamond engagement ring, and a recessional sung by The Princess Diaries’ Myra), with such notables on the guest list as The Queen’s Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who served as a bridesmaid, and California governor Gavin Newsom.

According to Vogue, the multi-day affair included a “British Invasion Mod” party at the Palace of Fine Arts, a picnic lunch at the Log Cabin on Presidio (complete with IV drips for those feeling the effects from the night before), and a rehearsal dinner at Quince, plus the ceremony at City Hall and the reception at the Getty mansion.

 

The bride’s wedding-week wardrobe, reports Vogue, included a slew of vintage looks from Emanuel Ungaro, Emilio Pucci, and Norman Norell for the ’60s-inspired party, as well as an Alexander McQueen number for brunch, rounded out with accessories from Christian Louboutin and Chloé. For the ceremony and reception: two custom Maison Margiela gowns, the first with a veil and headpiece.

Speaker Pelosi represents California’s 12th Congressional district, which includes most of San Francisco.

