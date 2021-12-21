A Dinner-Party-Inspired Wedding With a Velvety, Jewel-Tone Design

Liz, a cybersecurity sales professional, and Cole, a financial advisor, both grew up in Annapolis and have known each other since high school. They reconnected, they say, at a Thanksgiving (“Friendsgiving”) potluck. For their first date, they went to McGarvey’s Saloon in downtown Annapolis, and four years later, Cole popped the question a stone’s throw away from that first date spot, in front of the Sailing Hall of Fame, on the water.

The wedding, one year later, was an “intimate outdoor fall dinner party” theme—a nod to that Friendsgiving that started it all—designed in a rich fall color palette with jewel tones, touches of velvet, and, they say, “a killer dance floor.” The pair exchanged vows in front of 120 guests at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, and then a trolley whisked them through town to the reception spot, Ogle Hall. There, the menu included a mix of Maryland-inspired favorites, such as the mini crabcakes and rockfish, and fall dishes.

For favors, the couple gifted guests with pashmina wraps they knew might come in handy for their October nuptials. Following the big day, the newlyweds honeymooned in Costa Rica. See all the warm, jewel tone-inspired details of their big day below.

The Details

Photographer: Liz Fogarty Photography | Venue: Ogle Hall | Planning and design: Cristina Calvert Weddings | Florist: Atelier Ashley Flowers | Invitations: Steph B. and Co | Caterer: Ken’s Creative Kitchen | Cake: Lucille’s Bakery | Hair and makeup: Dorsey Beauty | Bride’s Attire: Hayley Paige from Garnish Boutique | Groom and groomsmen’s Attire: The Black Tux | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Anthropologie | Music: MyDeeJay | Transportation: Annapolis Bus Company

