Five Great Travel Deals for April

DC in Bloom

Where: Hamilton Hotel DC, 1001 14th St., NW; 202-682-0111.

What’s special: Located in the heart of downtown DC, the Hamilton is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. (One claim to fame: The hotel was used as President Franklin Roosevelt’s “war room” during World War ll.) A blend of Beaux Arts and Art Deco design, the hotel is an easy walk to Smithsonian museums, the city’s monuments, and all the blooming flowers. At Society, guests can have craft cocktails and gourmet bar snacks, all in an intimate 14-seat setting. There is also a 24-hour fitness center.

The deals: 1) The “Washingtonian Readers Deal” includes 10 percent off your stay, a bottle of Champagne upon arrival, and a complimentary room upgrade (based on availability). Click here to book.

2) “Hanami at Hamilton” pays homage to hanami—the Japanese custom of enjoying the beauty of cherry blossoms. It includes a room and curated picnic basket filled with a selection of cheese, charcuterie, a bottle of wine, and cutlery, for three to four people. Washingtonian readers booking this package also receive a glass of Champagne upon arrival. Click here to book.

When: Deals valid for stays April 1 through May 1, 2022.

City of Brotherly Love

Where: Loews Philadelphia Hotel, 1200 Market St., Philadelphia; 215-627-1200.

What’s special: Located in the heart of Center City, the hotel has 581 renovated rooms, including 12 suites and 54 Club Rooms. On property is Bank & Bourbon restaurant, the Lobby Lounge (with drinks and small bites), POD Market (pastries, salads, and sandwiches), a fitness center, and a full-service spa and salon. While in town, guests can explore the Liberty Bell Center, Philadelphia Museum of Art and the “Rocky Steps,” the Barnes Foundation, and Independence Hall. In April, the hotel is celebrating 22 years as a Loews property, but the building had its beginnings in 1929 as the Philadelphia Saving Fund Society, the first savings bank in the United States. On the National Register of Historic Places, the neon PSFS sign still remains a landmark for the hotel and city.

The deal: The “Twenty-Two Birthday Celebration Savings” package includes 22 percent off select treatments at the spa and salon, 22 percent off on-site parking, and 22 percent off food and beverage through in-room dining or at Bank & Bourbon. Washingtonian readers get a free room upgrade by mentioning “Washingtonian” at check-in. Room rates start at $204. Click here to book.

When: Valid for Sunday-through-Thursday stays in April 2022.

Down South at OBX

Where: Sanderling Resort, 1461 Duck Rd., Duck, NC; 844-890-4393.

What’s special: The Sanderling offers spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean and Currituck Sound—meaning both sunrises and sunsets over the water. Guests can walk on the beach, relax at the spa, hit the fitness center, swim at one of three pools, and golf nearby. There are three restaurants: the Lifesaving Station, serving coastal cuisine and regional, organic products; Sandbar, overlooking the beach for casual eats and cocktails; and upscale Kimball’s Kitchen, for spectacular sunsets and freshly caught local seafood including an extensive selection of oysters. Beyond the resort, guests can kayak, take surf lessons, paddleboard, parasail, jet ski, and take a variety of cruises.

The deal: The “Washingtonian exclusive deal” includes 15 percent off rates on all room types except suites and houses, plus a $50 credit per night. There’s a two-night minimum. Room rates start at $212. To book call 888-281-5413 and mention “Washingtonian Magazine” or click here and use the rate code WASHMAG.

When: Valid for stays from April through September 30, 2022..

Outside of NYC

Where: Opus Westchester, Autograph Collection, 3 Renaissance Sq., White Plains, NY; 914-946-5500.

What’s special: Once a Ritz Carlton, this hotel is now renovated and part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, but still retains the Ritz’s spacious guest rooms and luxury marble bathrooms, some with rain showers and separate soaking tubs. Guests can get cocktails, light fare, and desserts at the Opus Lounge, or enjoy Portuguese cuisine at Kanopi. A fitness center and a heated pool are on the hotel’s top floor. Nearby are restaurants and shops. Guests can also check out the Bronx Zoo, New York Botanical Garden, Hudson River Museum, Rye Playland, Yankee Stadium, and of course everything Manhattan has to offer, less than an hour away. To book click here.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Reader Deal” includes two complimentary cocktails (a $40 value) and valet parking (a $33 value). Room rates start at $449.

When: Valid for stays April 1 through December 29, 2022.

“Nature Island”

Where: Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort, Dominica; 767-448-5000.

What’s special: This oceanfront resort is in the town of Roseau, on Dominica. Known as the “Nature Island,” it has lush foliage, world-class diving, whale watching, thermal spas, 365 rivers, waterfalls, hiking trails, and three national parks. Rates at Fort Young—Dominica’s only all-inclusive resort—include daily breakfast, two-course lunch, afternoon snacks, and three-course dinner; unlimited house beverages and alcoholic drinks; land adventures; a one-hour couple’s message; yoga classes; and non-motorized water sports. The resort also covers taxes and roundtrip airport transfers.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Exclusive Deal” includes a 10-percent discount off the package and a special in-room sweet treat with a bottle of Prosecco. The discounted rates starts at $314 a person per night with a five-night minimum stay. Email reservations@fortyounghotel.com to book the special offer and mention the exclusive code “Washingtonian.”

When: Book by May 1, 2022. Travel April 1 through December 31, 2022 (some blackout dates may apply).