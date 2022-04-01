Photos from Washingtonian’s Young Professionals Happy Hour, sponsored by WeWork

Washingtonian gathered young professionals in the DMV area at the beautiful WeWork in Midtown Center in Washington, DC. In honor of Women’s History Month, Marisa Kashino, Senior Editor at Washingtonian moderated a conversation between panelists Alethia M. Jackson, VP of Federal Government Relations and Head of Advocacy at Walgreens & Founder of the Power Play Series, and Samantha Karlin, CEO of Empower Global, about having an entrepreneurial mindset and how young professionals can strive for excellence in their careers.

The conversation kicked off with both women defining what an entrepreneurial mindset meant to them. As the panel progressed Jackson discussed failure, “If you’re not failing, you’re not doing enough, because that means you’re staying in your comfort zone.” When asked what advice you would give to young women in the workplace, Karlin’s response was to “own your accomplishments because nobody else will.” The panel conversation was followed by an energized evening of networking.

Thank you to WeWork for supporting this event!

Thank you to our vendors: Root & Stem Catering, Wasted Wives, Booth-O-Rama, Chris Laich Music Services, Kris Tripplaar Photography.



Photos by Kris Tripplaar