Photos From the 9th Annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards

On Thursday, April 28th, 2022, Washingtonian and Story Partners kicked off the White House Correspondents’ Dinner weekend and celebrated influential women in journalism at the ninth annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards. More than 300 guests gathered at the Larz Anderson House to honor Kaitlan Collins, Kathleen Parker, Martha Raddatz, and Ayesha Rascoe for their significant contributions to journalism. During the reception, Washingtonian Executive Editor Sherri Dalphonse and Story Partners chairman Gloria Story Dittus shared remarks about each honoree before presenting them with an award.

Congratulations to the award winners for their achievements:

Martha Raddatz of ABC with the Hall of Fame Achievement Award CNN’s

Kaitlan Collins’ of CNN as Outstanding Journalist in Broadcast Television

Kathleen Parker of the Washington Post as Outstanding Journalist in Print

Ayesha Rascoe of NPR as a Star to Watch

Thank you to our sponsors: National Retail Federation, American Beverage Association, American Council of Life Insurers, Alibaba Group, Johnson & Johnson, National Association of Manufacturers, PhRMA, Southern Company, Toyota, and the US Chamber of Commerce.

Thank you to our partners: Ridgewells, MJ Valet, Diageo, Breakthru Beverage, AFR Furniture, Lee’s Flower Shop, and DJ Chris Laich.

Photographs by Dan Swartz/Revamp, Jeff Elkins and Kris Tripplaar.