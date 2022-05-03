Photos From the 9th Annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards

Washingtonian's Executive Editor Sherri Dalphonse, honorees Kathleen Parker, Ayesha Rascoe, Martha Raddatz, Kaitlan Collins and Story Partner's Gloria Story Dittus
On Thursday, April 28th, 2022, Washingtonian and Story Partners kicked off the White House Correspondents’ Dinner weekend and celebrated influential women in journalism at the ninth annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards. More than 300 guests gathered at the Larz Anderson House to honor Kaitlan Collins, Kathleen Parker, Martha Raddatz, and Ayesha Rascoe for their significant contributions to journalism. During the reception, Washingtonian Executive Editor Sherri Dalphonse and Story Partners chairman Gloria Story Dittus shared remarks about each honoree before presenting them with an award.
Congratulations to the award winners for their achievements:
Martha Raddatz of ABC with the Hall of Fame Achievement Award CNN’s Kaitlan Collins’ of CNN as Outstanding Journalist in Broadcast Television Kathleen Parker of the Washington Post as Outstanding Journalist in Print Ayesha Rascoe of NPR as a Star to Watch