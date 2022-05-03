Our Events

Photos From the 9th Annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards

Private reception celebrating 4 honorees kicked off White House Correspondent's Dinner weekend.

Written by
| Published on
Washingtonian's Executive Editor Sherri Dalphonse, honorees Kathleen Parker, Ayesha Rascoe, Martha Raddatz, Kaitlan Collins and Story Partner's Gloria Story Dittus

On Thursday, April 28th, 2022, Washingtonian and Story Partners kicked off the White House Correspondents’ Dinner weekend and celebrated influential women in journalism at the ninth annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards. More than 300 guests gathered at the Larz Anderson House to honor Kaitlan CollinsKathleen Parker, Martha Raddatz, and Ayesha Rascoe for their significant contributions to journalism. During the reception, Washingtonian Executive Editor Sherri Dalphonse and Story Partners chairman Gloria Story Dittus shared remarks about each honoree before presenting them with an award.

Congratulations to the award winners for their achievements:

Martha Raddatz of ABC with the Hall of Fame Achievement Award CNN’s
Kaitlan Collins’ of CNN as Outstanding Journalist in Broadcast Television
Kathleen Parker of the Washington Post as Outstanding Journalist in Print
Ayesha Rascoe of NPR as a Star to Watch 

Thank you to our sponsors: National Retail FederationAmerican Beverage AssociationAmerican Council of Life Insurers, Alibaba Group, Johnson & JohnsonNational Association of Manufacturers, PhRMA, Southern Company, Toyota, and the US Chamber of Commerce.

Thank you to our partners: Ridgewells, MJ Valet, Diageo, Breakthru Beverage,  AFR Furniture, Lee’s Flower Shop, and DJ Chris Laich.

Photographs by Dan Swartz/Revamp, Jeff Elkins and Kris Tripplaar.

 

Washingtonian Executive Editor Sherri Dalphonse and Story Partners Chair Gloria Story Dittus
David Chavern, Suzanne Chavern, and Heather Podesta
Tim Doyle , Ashlee Stephenson, and Carrie Healey of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Penny Abeywardena and Dame Karen Pierce
Inside the beautiful Larz Anderson House, branded sponsor lounges were arranged for guests to enjoy.
Mary McGinty and Bill Thorne of NRF
Zachary and Susan Reed with Ed and Yvette Lewis
Dr. Sheila Brooks
Lisa Hawkins, Ainsley Holyfield, Maggie Quinn, and Ben Jenkins
Past Washington Women in Journalism honorees with Gloria Story Dittus
Ayesha Rascoe gave empowering remarks as the event’s Star to Watch honoree
Washingtonian Executive Editor Sherri Dalphonse and Outstanding Journalist in Print honoree Kathleen Parker
Outstanding Journalist in Broadcast Television honoree, Kaitlan Collins, captivated the audience of her peers with an insightful speech.
Hall of Fame Achievement Award winner Martha Raddatz and Washingtonian Executive Editor Sherri Dalphonse
Attendees were able to check out the exciting features of the all new 2023 Toyota BZ4X
Attendees were also able to experience the luxurious Lexus NX350
Ridgewells Catering provided a delicious spread for the reception
Kaitlan Collins, Sam Feist, Jessica Dean, and Antoine Sanfuentes
Mia Weinand, Alexa Herman, Dakota Jackson, and Mercy Du
Sharon Stirling, Kevin Baron, and Juleanna Glover
Sarah Sutton, Stami Williams, Nicole Longo, and Katie Koziara of PhRMA
Tommy Mattocks, Whitney Smith, and Jed Shein
Elizabeth Milias, John McCarthy, Ben Chang, and Ashley Chang
Danesha Price
