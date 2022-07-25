Catch a performance. There’s plenty of fun shows to catch this weekend including the SOLE Defined dance performance (Thurs – Sat, $2+, Forest Hills), The Frontera Project Performance (Fri, $7+, Chinatown), Soulkins Art Showcase (Wed, free, Mt. Vernon Square), Performance of Persephone (Fri, $15, Tysons), DC Braulesque (Fri, $20+, Woodridge), and the School of Rock performance (Fri, free, Lamond Riggs). You can head onstage yourself at the ASL Open Mic Night (Fri, $10.73, Chinatown).

Watch a game. Citi Open (Starting Sat, $25+, Rock Creek Park) starts this Saturday, so head to Rock Creek Park Tennis Center this weekend to watch the first few matches. You can also see the Nationals vs.Cardinals at Nationals Stadium (Fri-Sun, $9+, Navy Yard) or watch a WNBA game with the Washington Mystics vs. Seattle Storm (Sat-Sun, $15+, Congress Heights).

Virtual gaming. Celebrate all things video games with a developer showcase, eight indie games to try, and a scavenger hunt at the annual American Art Museum Arcade (Sat, free, Penn Quarter).

Celebrations. Enjoy lots of Grateful Dead tunes at Jerry Garcia’s Birthday Celebration (Sun, free, Woodridge) or celebrate another birthday at 730 Day at Metrobar (Sat, free, Brentwood). The new Rockville bar and lounge is hosting live music at the Eko House Grand Opening featuring SIMI (Sat, $60+, Rockville).

For the foodies. Listen to traditional alphorn (alpine horn) music while you eat Swiss delicacies at the Swiss National Day celebration dinner and the Swiss National Day brunch at Stable (Sat-Sun, free reservation, H St, Corridor). You can also head to a meet and greet with chef and influencer Jeremiah Josey at Ben’s Chili Bowl (Wed, free, U Street), or learn how to make papusas at A Taste of El Salvador cooking class (Thurs, $59, Union Market).

Festivals. Enjoy food and drinks from more than 20 vendors at the Taste of the DMV: Food & Cultural Festival (Sat, free, Congress Heights) or check out island street food at Caribeat’s Real Happy Vibes Festival (Fri, free, Union Market).

Last opportunities. The end of summer is getting closer which means some fun shows and activities are wrapping up. You can get one last free coffee this Wednesday at the Weekly Coffee Breaks with Commonwealth Joe (Closing Wed, free, National Landing). After a long run, Speakeasy Live! (Fri-Sun, $85+, National Harbor) and Blue Man Group at the Kennedy Center (Tues-Sun, $39+, Foggy Bottom) will have their final shows this weekend.

Break a sweat. Get in some exercise while having fun at Dance in the DMV (Sun – Fri, free but registration required, Foggy Bottom), throw a few bags at Summerfest Cornhole (Tues, free, Tysons), or head to the Beer and Boxing class (Sun, $15, Park View) to enjoy a post-workout brew. You can also learn a useful skill at the Self Defense Summer Bootcamp (Tues, $150, Tenleytown).

Do a downward dog. Enjoy some free yoga at Sunday Serenity Yoga (Sun, free, Georgetown) or Yoga at The Wharf (Tues, free, The Wharf).

For a good cause. If you’re an animal lover, help give back by enjoying a brew at the Pups n Pint Philanthropy Event at Dacha Beer Garden (Tues, $5+, Shaw) or go to this pet adoption event (Sat, free, Tenleytown). You can also raise money for childrens’ development at Home Runs for Horton’s (Wed, $150+, Navy Yard) or gun violence prevention at the Super Spectacular Comedy Show (Wed, $15+, Dupont Circle). The Washington DC Ride for Autism and disABILITIES (Fri, $100+, Union Market)

Be sustainable. Take part in a monarch butterfly release at the Latino Conservation Week celebration (Wed, free, Laurel). You can also take part in a Summer party & book giveaway (Fri, free, Columbia Heights) or a puzzle Swap (Sat, free, Capitol Hill).

Take a tour. Explore DC on the Georgetown murals and public art tour (Sun, $25.15+, Georgetown) or the DC monuments kayak tour (Sat, $110+, Columbia Island). If you want a spooky tour, you can walk through a cemetery on the Haunted Georgetown Walking Tour (Sun, $24, Georgetown) or head to Ford’s Theater for the Lincoln assassination walking tour (Sun, $20, the National Mall). If you prefer to be in the comfort of your own home, you can take part in this Virtual Tour: Hookers, Healers and Heroines (Tues, $0+, virtual) to learn about influential Washingtonian women.

Learn something cool. Take a minute to learn something new this week by attending a conversation with Jason Reynolds (Thurs, free, virtual), heading over to the new Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality exhibit at the Reston Museum (Opens Wed, free, Reston), or listening to a panel discussion on transnational Black feminist solidarity (Wed, $5, 14th St. NW). You can also take the kiddos to a playdate at the Museum of Natural History for some nature exploration activities (Tues, free, the National Mall) or get even more hands-on with a summertime flower arranging workshop (Wed, $67, Ballston).

Free films. You can see these free outdoor showings of Top Gun (Thurs, free, The Wharf), A Quiet Place 2 (Thurs, free, Capitol Riverfront), Dog (Thurs, free, Mosaic District), Rush Hour (Tues, free, McPherson Square), Lawrence of Arabia (Sat, free, Culpepper), Wagon Train (Sat, free, Culpepper), or Beverly Hills Cop (Fri, free, Culpepper).