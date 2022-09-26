5 Salon, Spa, and Beauty Memberships Around DC

Maintaining a beauty regimen of chip-free manicures, regular facials, and flawless roots can get expensive, so if you’re frequently stopping by for treatments, consider purchasing a beauty membership from DC-area spas and salons. It’s like subscribing to a streaming service or magazine: Pay a monthly fee and get access to unlimited or discounted services, often with a price cut on retail products. Here are five beauty memberships for maximum pampering.

Madison Reed

Multiple locations in Maryland and Virginia

If fading hair color is a constant problem, this membership features unlimited root touch-ups for $65 a month. You’re not tied to a single salon, and the promotion can be applied at locations around Maryland, Virginia, and the rest of the country. Add on services like balayage and highlights for 25 percent off, and shop 10 percent discounts on at-home treatments and hair accessories.

Heyday

4922 Elm St., Bethesda; 815 King St., Alexandria

The facial bar’s membership program includes a $108 facial each month and 15 percent discounts on products from brands like Supergoop and Moon Juice. Can’t make it to this month’s appointment? Skin-care treatments can roll over to the subsequent payment period (up to three times a year) or be gifted to a friend. Visit stores in person to sign up for the membership.

Courted

6805 Industrial Rd., Springfield

The spa at the St. James sports complex offers a $120 a month membership, doling out $150 worth of credits for services ranging from deep-tissue massages to eyelash extensions, and even cryotherapy. Subscribers must commit to a three-month membership, and unused credits can be applied to the next month. There’s also a 10 percent discount on retail products.

Glosslab

4926 Elm St., Bethesda; 1601 Connecticut Ave., NW; 1260 5th St., NE

The waterless nail salon has three options for unlimited manicures, pedicures, and polish removals: $135 for a monthly membership, $375 for a three-month membership, and $690 for a six-month membership. The subscription applies to both regular and gel polishes, and can be cashed-in at any Glosslab location. A Georgetown outpost is on the way.

Take Care Shop

1338 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Facials treating acne and repairing moisture barriers typically cost $185 at the Georgetown skin-care shop, but a $160 a month membership will cover your monthly facial. (If you’re springing for a more expensive treatment, you will have to pay the difference.) The subscription includes one add-on service per facial, such as extractions and hydrating eye treatments. Purchase clean beauty products for a five percent discount. Memberships require a four-month commitment.

