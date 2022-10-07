A Spy Museum Wedding With a Cocktail Party Reception

Andrea, a lawyer from Illinois, and Andy, an entrepreneur from New York, exchanged vows in front of family in their backyard on October 10, 2020, then made it official with a Justice of the Peace. To celebrate, they married for essentially a third time, they say, with 100 guests at the Spy Museum on September 10, 2021—a celebration made extra special by the fact that it was also Andrea’s 50th birthday.

In planning the affair, the couple chose the Spy Museum for its outdoor setting and “iconic” DC views. For the design, they wanted something sophisticated yet effortless, in a white, navy, and gold color scheme. White florals with clean textures—orchids, calla lilies, and roses—says Andrea, added a modern fair.

The tallit from Andy’s bar mitzvah draped over the chuppah, and after the “I dos,” Cocktail Curations created custom, hand-crafted cocktails to each guest’s tastes.

One focal point: a custom gold-and-white bar that Andrea says drew guests to the outdoor, rooftop deck overlooking the Capitol and the Washington Monument. Another: The dance floor, which featured a white floral hanging installation above and in front, a stage drenched in white blooms, with a backdrop of boxwood and an abstract pattern of florals.

Instead of traditional dinner seating, the couple chose a standing cocktail reception with a variety of lounge areas and seating options. For dinner, stations included a steakhouse station with prime rib, a mezze bowl bar with rice, salads, chicken, spreads, sauces, and pita, plus a pasta bar. And for dessert: passed caramel popcorn ice cream sundaes and ice cream sandwiches throughout the evening. Two signature cocktails included a cucumber-and-vodka concoction that was based on a recipe provided by Fiola Mare–one of the bride and groom’s favorite restaurants–plus a dry martini.

The next day, the newlyweds hosted their guests for a pool party on the Potomac River at their home in Alexandria, complete with a barbecue-inspired menu and boat rides on the river.

Check out the details from their Spy Museum wedding below.

The Details

Photography: Renee Hollingshead | Planning & Design: A. Griffin Events | Venue: Spy Museum | Florals: Flowers at 38 | Bride’s Dress: Riziks | Rentals: Syzygy | Entertainment: Lucy Black Entertainment (ceremony music); Elan Artists (reception music) | Hairstylist: Styled by Anna Fazio | Makeup: Makeup by Ana B | Stationery: Laura Hooper

