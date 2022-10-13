11 Best Airbnbs in Washington DC

While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend.

It’s no secret that the Washington DC hotel scene is thriving, but if you prefer the privacy and comfort of a home, you can rent an Airbnb. With real estate booming in the city, travelers and locals alike can find fantastic houses for rent in DC—from historic homes in Georgetown to sprawling mansions in Logan Circle to sleek apartments in the Wharf.

Just remember that Airbnb has a strict no-party policy, and if you plan on bringing a pet, make sure you read the house rules before booking (or consider one of these pet-friendly Airbnbs near Washington DC).

Keep reading for a list of the best Airbnbs to rent in DC’s hottest neighborhoods—because we all need a change of scenery from time to time.

Capitol Hill

Modern Townhouse

This red-brick house may not stand out much from the outside, but it’s a different story once you step inside. The sophisticated modern interiors look like they belong in a magazine. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom Capitol Hill home is within walking distance of Eastern Market, and the neighborhood’s many restaurants and other attractions. If you prefer a quiet night in, there’s a gourmet Poggen Pohl kitchen where you can prepare a restaurant-worthy meal. A stunning fireplace anchors the spacious living room. The shared patio in the courtyard is an added bonus.

Historic Row House

Among Capitol Hill’s most distinctive landmarks are the 19th-century row houses lining its quiet streets. So staying at one may be the best way to experience the neighborhood. This elegantly furnished home is in an 1890s building and can accommodate up to six guests in its three bedrooms. It has a full kitchen with an island, a formal dining room with a fireplace, a soaking bathtub in the main bathroom, an office, and a beautiful living room with oversized windows. The backyard is perfect for al fresco dining.

Georgetown

Historic House with Eclectic Décor

Don’t judge a house by its façade. This home may date back to 1850, but the interior spaces are bold and modern. The home boasts 3,500 square feet with three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms (the main guest room even has a private terrace and a dressing room). The decor is a study in classic design—from an orange Arne Jacobsens-inspired Egg chair in the 15-foot ceilinged living room to a replica of Eames’s lounge chair in one of the bedrooms. The eclectic artwork on the walls of the entire home makes this Georgetown residence an art enthusiast’s dream.

Modern Home with a Roof Terrace

If you prefer a home that wasn’t built back when electricity and walk-in closets weren’t even a thing, Georgetown has many of those, too. This house is a modern oasis in the heart of the neighborhood. With skylights, large windows, an open-concept main floor that spans 1,100 square feet, and a rooftop terrace with lounge furniture, this Airbnb is all about contemporary living.

Family-Friendly Apartment with Games

Traveling with kids? This two-bedroom apartment has a foosball table and an Arcade machine to keep them entertained. The open-concept living room/kitchen has enough seating for six people, including a separate dining area. The décor features exposed steel columns painted in red, which adds a playful industrial touch.

But the best thing about this apartment is its location—just steps away from all the shops and restaurants on M Street.

U Street/Shaw

Modern Home in a Historic Building

The exposed brick wall in this Shaw house was salvaged after a 1960s fire and adds plenty of character to this recently renovated modern townhome. Other cool highlights include a bold color scheme—pops of green, blue, and orange freshen up the rooms, while the brass and wooden furniture accents make for an elegant look.

Because the house boasts six bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, it is ideal for a large family or a group of friends.

Historic Firehouse

File this under “most unique Airbnbs.” Dating back to 1884, this building once housed the District’s first African-American fire company. While the building’s interiors were completely renovated in 2017, the owners have left many of the original features, such as the fire pole, artifacts, and photographs. Exposed-brick walls, fireplaces, soaring ceilings with wooden beams, and oversized arched windows round out the interior highlights of this rental. The historic home offers five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an open-floor-plan living room with plenty of seating.

Adams Morgan

Artistic Apartment

This one-bedroom apartment in Adams Morgan may be small in square footage but it is big in character. Boldly hued accent walls, colorful décor, plants, and vibrant artwork transform it into one of the most uncommon Airbnbs in DC. Travelers will love a quote by artist and writer Mary Anne Radmacher written in oversized letters on a wall in the living room. Guests also have a small private patio with chairs and a table at their disposal.

Eckington

Historic Row House with a Garden

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom rowhouse will certainly make for a memorable stay. It is just as unique on the inside as on the outside (it has an Instagram-worthy hot-pink front door).

Cool exposed brick walls throughout the home complement its sleek modern décor. But its best feature is probably its beautiful courtyard filled with lush greenery. Hanging lights, a swing, and lounge furniture may make it your favorite spot to hang out in the home.

Logan Circle and Dupont Circle

Luxury Mansion

Inside this classic three-level colonial row house in Logan Circle is a stunning modern retreat that offers comfort, space, and luxury. The chef’s kitchen features a breakfast island that seats four, while an outdoor deck and backyard just off of the open-concept main floor will allow you to enjoy your coffee and meals outside. With four bedrooms and five bathrooms that sleep up to eight, there is enough space for two families.

The Wharf

Modern Condo

Floor-to-ceiling windows wrap this modern one-bedroom apartment, treating guests to panoramic vistas from every room. The ultra-sleek decor includes a modern white kitchen with a waterfall island, a fireplace, and a dining area, while the bedroom has a king-size bed and a walk-in closet. Another bonus? This apartment is in a condo building with a gym, a work area, and a backyard equipped with grills.

