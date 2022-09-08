Best Pet-Friendly Airbnbs Near Washington DC

While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend.

Planning a short getaway in the area but don’t want to leave your beloved pet behind? You don’t have to. Rather than opting to board your four-legged friend or cram into a small hotel room, consider a pet-friendly house rental with outdoor space for them to play.

Airbnb has always offered plenty of dog-friendly homes for rent, but it’s up to the host to decide whether to allow their guests to bring pets. The only catch is that you sometimes have to pay a “pet fee” (check out the “house rules” of each listing for more details) or need authorization from the hosts at the time of booking. If your pet happens to be something other than a dog, it’s always a good idea to ask the host if their policy includes your type of pet.

Below we curated a list of 10 pet-friendly Airbnbs—from farms to full-on estates with acres of land—in the DC area that everyone in your family will love (because pets are family, too).

A Farm With Pool and Stables

Location: Purcellville, Virginia

Located a short drive from downtown Middleburg, this property sits amid the rolling hills of Virginia wine country and offers high-end modern amenities—think a large swimming pool, a chef’s kitchen, and an outdoor dining area—in a country setting. The house has two bedrooms and two full and one half bathrooms, and features rustic décor such as exposed wood beams and barn doors. The entertaining outdoor area includes a lawn, a spacious sundeck, and a shaded dining area.

The host allows one pet weighing less than 50 pounds per booking.

For more information about this home, click here.

High Meadows Estate

Location: Bluemont, Virginia

Complete privacy and stunning mountain views await guests of this historic 19th-century country retreat. Dogs can roam the 15 acres of land, while you can focus on enjoying the stately home or exploring the neighboring wineries. Soaking bath tubs, two fireplaces, a sunroom, and oversized windows overlooking the home’s gardens (yes, plural) make this property a total showstopper. Spending time outdoors, however, will be the highlight of your stay. Several decks and covered porches with plenty of seating, including a fire pit, transform the property into an outdoor paradise.

For more information about this home, click here.

Luxury Retreat at Bryce Resort

Location: Basye, Virginia

This home is everything you’d want in a vacation residence. There are plenty of thoughtful design features throughout this single-story home in Bryce Resort, including a large stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams, and a cozy fireplace. Of course, when you travel with pets, it’s all about the outdoor spaces, and this one offers plenty of room for running and playing. A spacious deck with lounge and dining furniture is ideal for hanging out and al fresco dining, while the fire pit on the lawn is great for post-dinner drinks and s’mores.

For more information about this home, click here.

Luxury Estate on a Golf Course

Location: Luray, Virginia

As your pet explores the perfectly manicured grounds of the Stone House, you can practice your swing on the golf course of Caverns Country Club, where the home is located. Not a golf fan? That’s okay. The residence is close to the Shenandoah River and the Blue Ridge and Massanutten mountains, so there are countless outdoor activities to choose from. Back at your home-away-from-home, you can cool off with a refreshing dip in the pool, read a book on the veranda, or light up the fire pit.

For more information about this home, click here.

Waterfront Home With Pool

Location: Easton, Maryland

Located on a five-acre peninsula outside St. Michaels, this six-bedroom, five-bathroom home features a large swimming pool, a gourmet kitchen with a beautiful waterfall island that doubles as a breakfast bar for four, plus a sauna, gym, and game room. The elevated take on coastal décor throughout the home is entirely in sync with its idyllic surroundings.

For more information about this home, click here.

Lakefront Home

Location: Annapolis, Maryland

This beautiful five-bedroom home is near Maryland’s capital, in a beautiful setting on Lake Ogleton. You can take in the spectacular waterfront views from the beautifully landscaped, multi-level garden with a fire pit (one of three on the property) and a private dock. The best feature of the house though, is the pool overlooking the boats and the bay. Make sure you ask for the owners’ permission to bring your pet at the time of booking.

For more information about this home, click here.

Former Winery With Pool and Mountain Views

Location: Berryville, Virginia

This expansive eight-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom villa sits on the grounds of a former vineyard and offers proximity to many of Virginia’s best wineries and breweries. Like to cook? This home of more than 7,000 square feet features one of the most beautiful kitchens we’ve ever seen. The basement also has a bar, so you have a choice of where to enjoy post-dinner drinks. Another option? Outside by the fire pit, marveling at the picture-perfect vistas.

For more information about this home, click here.

Historic Farmhouse With Heated Pool

Location: Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

This home is an ideal base for exploring historic Harpers Ferry and hiking the Appalachian Trail. Here, you will be treated to classic farm views, although the home’s owners have updated the property with plenty of modern amenities. Think: a heated pool in the backyard, a pool table in the living room, a fire pit, and a beautifully maintained garden. This home’s décor is truly magazine-worthy, too, so design aficionados will appreciate the elevated aesthetics.

Canine guests are welcomed with prior approval and for a flat fee of $100.

For more information about this home, click here.

Luxury Waterfront Family Getaway on Lake Anna

Location: Mineral, Virginia

Thanks to the many oversized windows throughout this 5,000-plus square-foot home, spectacular lake views can be enjoyed everywhere. Among the amenities are a children’s play area, a hot tub, a covered patio with a gas grill, and a fire pit. Best of all, the private waterfront and dock make this home a good choice for swimming and water sports (the hosts provide complimentary kayaks).

For more information about this home, click here.

Sugar Tree Lodge at the Randall Reserve

Location: Stahlstown, Pennsylvania

If you need to disconnect and recharge completely, consider this home on a 400-acre nature reserve in Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands. The property provides access to fishing, boating, hiking, family games, picnics, bonfires, and other recreational and entertainment options. (If you haven’t visited Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic Fallingwater residence, it’s a half-hour drive.) The house’s open-floor living room plan features a cozy wood-burning fireplace and floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open onto the deck overlooking a pond. Another unique perk? A 25-foot tent set up in the yard can be used for camping or cooking.

For more information about this home, click here.

Photos courtesy of Airbnb