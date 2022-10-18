This September Wedding Featured a Jewel-Toned Garden Theme

Mary Jo and Murali hosted a late summer/early fall garden theme with jewel-toned flowers, gold accents, and a few rustic touches. See more of their September fete, below.

The Couple

Mary Jo and Murali met on Hinge in March 2020. After chatting for a while, they agreed to finally meet for their first date. Due to the pandemic, they planned a socially distanced walk in St. Paul’s Rock Creek Cemetery versus the standard dinner and drinks. Despite having not the traditional first date, Mary Jo says she knew right away that Murali was someone she could talk with for hours. Murali agreed, adding that he was immediately drawn to her “warm and caring spirit,” and the pair dated for nine months before getting engaged at their home.

The Wedding

For their big day, the couple held an outdoor ceremony and a tented celebration at President Lincoln’s Cottage. “We wanted to have the wedding in DC at a place with some meaning to us, and Lincoln’s Cottage is a gorgeous venue in our neighborhood,” says Mary Jo. It’s a site the pair walk by regularly with their dog, Chance, who was also incorporated into their special day on the custom menus.

As for design details, the pair chose jewel-toned florals paired with sage green linens, glass and gold serveware, and rustic wooden crossed-back chairs to evoke a late summer/early fall-garden theme.

The Details

Photographer: Maddy Williams Photography | Venue: President Lincoln’s Cottage | Event Coordinator/Planner/Designer: Angelica & Co. | Florist: She Loves Me | Invitations: Mela Design Co. + Minted | Catering + Cake: RSVP Catering | Bride’s Dress: Monique Lhuillier from Carine’s Bridal Atelier | Groom’s + Groomsmen Attire: Suit Supply | Music/Entertainment: Bachelor Boys Band | Bar + Beverages: Ace Beverage | Rentals: Select Event Group + Something Vintage Rentals | Tenting + Lighting: Sugar Plum Tents | Ceremony Musicians: Two Rivers Chamber Music

