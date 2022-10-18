Weddings

This September Wedding Featured a Jewel-Toned Garden Theme

The outdoor ceremony and tented reception took place at President Lincoln's Cottage.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Maddy Williams.

Mary Jo and Murali hosted a late summer/early fall garden theme with jewel-toned flowers, gold accents, and a few rustic touches. See more of their September fete, below.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Details_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-15
Details_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-23

Details_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-28
GettingReady_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-16
GettingReady_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-32
GettingReady_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-53

GettingReady_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-55
GettingReady_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-70

Portraits_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-16
Portraits_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-23
Portraits_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-44
Portraits_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-62
Portraits_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-74
Portraits_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-87
Portraits_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-106
Portraits_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-125
Portraits_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-133
Portraits_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-146
Portraits_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-151
Portraits_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-159
Portraits_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-175
Portraits_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-180

WeddingParty_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-29
WeddingParty_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-56

The Couple

Mary Jo and Murali met on Hinge in March 2020. After chatting for a while, they agreed to finally meet for their first date. Due to the pandemic, they planned a socially distanced walk in St. Paul’s Rock Creek Cemetery versus the standard dinner and drinks. Despite having not the traditional first date, Mary Jo says she knew right away that Murali was someone she could talk with for hours. Murali agreed, adding that he was immediately drawn to her “warm and caring spirit,” and the pair dated for nine months before getting engaged at their home. 

Ceremony_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-8
Ceremony_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-11
Ceremony_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-17
Ceremony_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-38
Ceremony_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-77
Ceremony_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-63
Ceremony_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-90
Ceremony_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-101

The Wedding

For their big day, the couple held an outdoor ceremony and a tented celebration at President Lincoln’s Cottage. “We wanted to have the wedding in DC at a place with some meaning to us, and Lincoln’s Cottage is a gorgeous venue in our neighborhood,” says Mary Jo. It’s a site the pair walk by regularly with their dog, Chance, who was also incorporated into their special day on the custom menus.

As for design details, the pair chose jewel-toned florals paired with sage green linens, glass and gold serveware, and rustic wooden crossed-back chairs to evoke a late summer/early fall-garden theme. 

CocktailHr_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-21
CocktailHr_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-19
CocktailHr_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-17

Reception_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-13
Reception_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-26
Reception_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-36
Reception_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-39

Reception_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-186
Reception_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-226

Reception_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-293
Reception_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-295
Reception_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-298
Reception_MJWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-489

The Details

Photographer: Maddy Williams Photography | Venue: President Lincoln’s Cottage | Event Coordinator/Planner/Designer: Angelica & Co. | Florist: She Loves Me Invitations: Mela Design Co. + Minted | Catering + Cake: RSVP Catering | Bride’s Dress: Monique Lhuillier from Carine’s Bridal Atelier | Groom’s + Groomsmen Attire: Suit Supply Music/Entertainment: Bachelor Boys Band | Bar + Beverages: Ace Beverage | Rentals: Select Event Group + Something Vintage Rentals | Tenting + Lighting: Sugar Plum Tents | Ceremony Musicians: Two Rivers Chamber Music

 

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day