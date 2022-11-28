11 Great Cyber Monday Travel Deals in the Mid-Atlantic Region

Cyber Monday deals are here for hotels and resorts around the Mid-Atlantic. If you want to explore a new place, or just enjoy room service and a spa, you might check out these deals.

Escape the City

Boar’s Head Resort

Charlottesville, Virginia

How far from DC: 120 miles.

Book by midnight to receive up to 40 percent off their best rates on trips between now and March 31, 2023. As a part of the deal, special pricing is also available for their Winter Wander Trail of Lights for trips through January 7.

Kingsmill

Williamsburg, Virginia

How far from DC: 160 miles.

Take in the scenic views and the three championship golf courses at this Virginia resort. From now through December 1, receive 50 percent off for trips between December 5 and June 15, 2023.

Omni Homestead Resort

Hot Springs, Virginia

How far from DC: 220 miles.

Buy your seasonal ski pass today and you’ll pay only $119 for adults and children. For lodging, book by December 4 for special rates starting at $259.

The Bellmoor Inn and Spa

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

How far from DC: About 120 miles.

Today only, this resort—just steps from the beach—is offering 25 percent off on a three-night stay through 2023 when you use code CYBR at checkout.

Sanderling Resort

Outer Banks, North Carolina

How far from DC: About 280 miles.

Book now through November 30 and receive 25 to 40 percent off a reservation for stays between now and December 31, 2023.

Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina

Cambridge, Maryland

How far from DC: About 80 miles.

Don’t miss 20 percent off on stays between now and April 30, 2023, at this waterfront 342-acre resort. Book by November 30.

Primland Resort

Meadows of Dan, Virginia

How far from DC: About 315 miles.

This resort in the Blue Ridge Mountains is offering 25 percent off of reservations through August 31, 2023, with breakfast daily, when booked today.

Staycations in the Immediate Area

Allcor Hotels

Book a stay at the Fairmont Georgetown or the Sofitel in Lafayette Square by November 29 and receive 25 percent off.

Gaylord National

This hotel central to the National Harbor features festive events and activities for the holidays. Book today to save up to 30 percent on your room, and up to 50 percent on event tickets.

Graduate Annapolis

At this hotel in the Annapolis Arts District, save up to 50 percent off a stay when you book before December 2.

Landsdowne

Book a stay at this Leesburg resort by November 30, and you’ll receive 25 percent off reservations between now and April 30, 2023 with code CYBER.

Join the conversation!