“Downton Abbey” Inspired This Couple’s Minimalist English-Garden-Themed Wedding

Nathan was not Loretta’s “type” when they crossed paths at an outing in Brooklyn, but in an out-of-character moment, she pushed her way toward him and blurted, “Has anyone told you that you look like [the singer] Miguel?” With that, Loretta says, she reeled him in.

Their wedding, the bride says, featured a “minimalist English-garden theme” at a venue that brought her Downton Abbey–garden-party-in-Maryland vision to life. The pair married under magnolia trees and then greeted loved ones at cocktail hour accompanied by a playlist of music from Bridgerton and Downton. The color palette nodded to the end of summer—oranges, gold, pinks, sage, purple, and red—and minimalist florals in those hues decorated the long dining tables. The menu, they say, reflected their new blended family, places they’d lived, and their backgrounds. Among the offerings: rice cakes as an homage to Loretta’s Korean heritage and crabcakes in honor of the locale. They thanked the wedding party with custom Vans sneakers and candles from Detroit, where Loretta and Nathan lived for two years.

The Details

