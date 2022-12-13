Throwing a New Year’s Eve Wedding? Let This Wedding Be Your Guide.

Alex and Chris met as students at Wake Forest, but it wasn’t until after graduation—when she came to DC to work on the Hill and he for a political-research firm—that things heated up. They don’t agree about which outing serves as their “first date,” but four years after one memorable dinner at Espita, Chris proposed at the Willard’s Round Robin Bar.

Immediately following a ceremony at Saint Mary Mother of God, the theme of their New Year’s Eve wedding at the Conrad Washington, DC was a play on their last names: “Let the Goodman Times Rolle.” The florist recreated Alex’s mother and mother-in-law’s bridal bouquets for each to carry. For her own arrangement, Alex chose white tulips, as her mom held; white orchids, like those in Chris’s mother’s bouquet; and white ranunculuses, to represent herself. The couple’s dogs inspired the escort display, with replicas of the pups in party hats and inscribed hats to direct guests to their tables. At each seat: a personalized party popper. The festive pooches reappeared on the menus and atop the wedding cake. As midnight approached, the pair offered espresso martinis followed by a Champagne toast and a surprise confetti drop.

The Details

Planning and design: Christie Luhrs of Grit & Grace • Florist: Springvale Floral • Invitations: Hall Creative Company • Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop • Hair and makeup: Up Dos for I Dos • Bride’s attire: Mira Zwillinger • Bridesmaids’ attire: Sabina Musayev, plus various black gowns • Groom’s attire: Canali • Groomsmen’s attire: Cardi International, National Tuxedo Rental • Music: Prime Time from Washington Talent Agency • Transportation: RMA Transportation • Videographer: SVC Films • Production and decor: Event Revolution • Neon sign: Grofik Installations • Calligraphy: Jessica McSweeney • Photo booth: Hot Pink Photo Booth • Rentals: Select Event Group • Linens: La Tavola

This wedding originally appeared in the June 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

